Women's T20 World Cup 2020: South Africa to host the tournament in 2022

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 03 Mar 2020, 20:28 IST

South Africa Women have not lost a single match in the 2020 Women
South Africa Women have not lost a single match in the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup

What's the story?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced South Africa as the hosts of the 2022 Women's T20 World Cup. This will be the eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup, which is played once in every two years.

The background

Currently, the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in underway in Australia. The group stage of the tournament has culminated with India Women, Australia Women, South Africa Women and England Women emerging as the top four teams. One of these four sides will lift the trophy on Sunday (8th March) and will enter as the defending champions in South Africa two years later.

The heart of the matter

Confirming the rainbow nation as the hosts of the global cricketing event, ICC sent out the aforementioned tweet earlier in the day. After securing the hosting rights, South Africa have automatically qualified for the 2022 Women's T20 World Cup.

Just like the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup, this event will have 10 teams. The top seven ranked teams in the ICC Rankings will seal their berth on 30th November 2021, while the rest of the two spots will be up for grabs in the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

What's next?

This year, Thailand made a surprise entry into the tournament which shows that several new nations are taking up the sport seriously. It will be interesting to see which team wins the World Cup this year.

Published 03 Mar 2020, 20:28 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team South Africa Women's Cricket ICC T20
