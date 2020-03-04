Women's T20 World Cup 2020, South Africa v Australia: Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch and live stream details

Can South Africa Women eliminate the hosts?

After beating New Zealand in a virtual quarter-final, hosts Australia will look to carry their winning momentum in the semi-finals where they meet a Dane van Niekerk-led South Africa. The Proteas managed to stay unbeaten during the group stages as they topped Group B.

On the other hand, Australia lost their tournament opener to India. However, they trounced Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and New Zealand to take the second spot and progress in the competition. The Aussies received a major blow during the group phase as their marquee all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, was ruled out of the competition.

The stage is set for the #T20WorldCup semi-finals despite an ominous forecast... pic.twitter.com/VtX3qHnQIy — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2020

The home team will get a lot of support at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and the fans will pray that rain does not affect this match because a no-result would eliminate Australia from the tourney. There is no reserve day as well, thus, South Africa will qualify for the final in case the match does not reach a conclusion.

Talking about the players to watch out for in this contest, all eyes will be on the duo of Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee, as the two batswomen have thrashed the opposition bowlers in this competition. Jess Jonassen will have the onus of troubling them with her bowling skills while skipper Meg Lanning will expect her batswomen to bring their A-game to the table.

South Africa spearhead Marizanne Kapp is in doubt for Thursday's #T20WorldCup semi-final against Australia, writes @samuelfez from Sydney https://t.co/ob0SQ8Q8Z3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 4, 2020

Here is all you need to know about this match.

South Africa Women vs Australia Women match details

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date: 5 March 2020

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux

Where to watch the matches in India?

South Africa-W v Australia-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for South Africa-W v Australia-W will be available on Hotstar.com