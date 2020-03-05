Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Twitter reacts as India vs England semi-final gets washed out

No play was possible in Sydney and thus India qualified for their maiden Women's T20 World Cup Final

The Indian women's team have made it to their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final owing to a superior finish in the group stage as the semi-final between India and England had to be abandoned due to heavy rain.

Surprisingly, for such a huge showpiece event, there was no reserve day kept by the ICC and thus many around the cricket fraternity were shocked and also felt bad for the England team who got knocked out unfortunately and unjustly.

Often known as the voice of Indian cricket, Harsha Bhogle expressed his reaction on Twitter by saying that although it was not great to reach the final the way India did, they had played a fantastic brand of cricket and had beaten both Australia and New Zealand, which was a special achievement according to him.

Not the ideal way of making the final but as I said in my previous tweet, it is a reward for topping the table and playing outstanding cricket. To beat Australia and New Zealand was special — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 5, 2020

Former Australian cricketer also slammed the ICC for having 'lack of common sense' by not keeping a reserve day for the semi-final.

Not as surprising as ICC not scheduling reserve days for finals in the biggest tournament of the year and possibly lifetime for many players. Absolutely absurd.#commonsense — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) March 5, 2020

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was also disappointed by ICC not keeping a reserve day and expressed his frustration on Twitter.

No reserve days for World Cup semi Finals ... What a shambles ... !! #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 5, 2020

Meanwhile on the positive side of things, the Indian men's team including the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, etc. congratulated the women's team and gave them their best wishes for the final to be played on Sunday.

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the @T20WorldCup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals. 🇮🇳👏 @BCCIWomen — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 5, 2020

Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on reaching the @T20WorldCup final. Goodluck, get the cup home girls 🇮🇳🏆 @BCCIWomen — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) March 5, 2020

India will be awaiting the winner of the game between Australia and South Africa to play the grand final at the MCG on Sunday March 8. If the Australia vs South Africa game also gets washed out, it will be South Africa who will qualify for the finals as they ended up as group winners.