Women's T20 World Cup 2020, West Indies v South Africa | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 16:41 IST

Can West Indies Women end their World Cup campaign on a winning note?
Can West Indies Women end their World Cup campaign on a winning note?

After losing their last two matches against Pakistan Women and England Women respectively, West Indies Women will be looking forward to endinf their campaign on a winning note against South Africa Women. The Proteas have been exceptional in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 thus far as they have won all of their three matches.

As England Women have won three of their four group games, the Caribbean team have zero chances of making it to the next round. This match will serve the purpose of deciding whether South Africa Women will end the group stage at the number one spot by winning the contest.

South Africa Women will expect the duo of Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp to bring their 'A' game to the table because the rainbow nation would love to take the top spot in the group after winning all their fixtures.

On the other side, West Indies Women will rest their hopes on Anisa Mohammed who is likely to lead the team in the absence of Stafanie Taylor. As West Indies Women can't qualifying for the semi-finals, the team management will not look to risk Taylor in this match. Mohammed will hope that the pair of Hayley Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle dominate the South Africa Women bowlers with their batting skills.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women match details

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Date: 3 March 2020

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Predicted XIs

West Indies: Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, , Chedean Nation, Lee-Ann Kirby, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chinelle HenryAnisa Mohammed (c), Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Britney Cooper, Shakera Selman

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du PreezLaura WolvaardtTrisha Chetty (wk), Chloe Tryon, Sune LuusMarizanne KappAyabonga Khaka, Shabnim IsmailNonkululeko Mlaba.

Where to watch the matches in India?

West Indies-W v South Africa-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for West Indies-W v South Africa-W will be available on Hotstar.com.

Published 02 Mar 2020, 16:41 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 West Indies Women Cricket South Africa Women's Cricket Lizelle Lee Anisa Mohammed T20
