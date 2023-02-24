Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the 2nd semi-final between SA and ENG

In what will be a blockbuster of an encounter, England Women will take on South Africa Women in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town on Friday, February 24.

The winner of the match will meet Australia in the ultimate final on Sunday, February 26. The Aussies defeated India by five runs on Thursday to make it to their seventh consecutive semi-final.

While England Women won all four of their group stage encounters, South Africa Women lost two and won as many of their four matches in Group A. However, a better net-run rate saw the Proteas qualify for the knockouts ahead of New Zealand.

As we gear up for another mouth-watering contest at the Women's T20 World Cup, here's a look at three records that could be broken in the upcoming encounter.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt could enter into the top 10 list of highest run-getters in the Women's T20 World Cup history

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt has been in ominous form in the ongoing tournament so far. With 176 runs at an average of 88 across four innings, the Tokyo-born all-rounder is currently the highest run-getter in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

She recently leapfrogged Sarah Taylor to become England's second-leading run-getter in the history of the tournament. She will have a chance to enter the top 10 list as well.

If Sciver-Brunt scores at least 14 runs in the semi-final, she will surpass Bismah Maroof's 604 runs to become the tenth-highest run-getter in Women's T20 World Cup history. The 30-year-old English dasher has so far scored 591 runs at an average of 34.7 across 24 matches in the prestigious event.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone could become the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

One of the most effective bowlers in the ongoing tournament, Sophie Ecclestone will be eyeing to regain her top spot as the leading wicket-taker in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

With eight scalps across four innings, Ecclestone is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament. She can overtake Megan Schutt (9 wickets) and Ashleigh Gardner (9 wickets) if she takes at least two wickets in the clash against South Africa.

Ecclestone also has the best bowling average (7.6) and bowling economy (3.81) in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

#1 South Africa could enter into their first-ever T20 World Cup final

South Africa Women could create a remarkable history on Friday. If Sune Luus and Co. manage to win against England Women later today, they will make it to their first-ever final at the ICC T20 World Cup.

Neither the men's team nor the women's team have ever managed to reach the final of the T20 World Cup before. The hosts would be rearing to cause an upset and write a grand history for themselves.

