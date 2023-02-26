Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who could score most runs in AUS-W vs SA-W game

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will end tonight with a clash between Australia and South Africa. Defending champions Australia will look to defend their title against the hosts in this year's mega event.

Australia have been quite dominant in the tournament. They beat South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand en route to the final. South Africa, meanwhile, won against New Zealand, Bangladesh and England. They lost group games against Sri Lanka and Australia but performed brilliantly in the other games to make the summit clash.

Newlands will play host to the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final. The conditions at the venue are generally conducive for batting. Both semifinals on the ground were high-scoring affairs.

Another run-fest in the mega event at Newlands can be expected. On that note, here are three batters who could score the most runs in the final:

#1 Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt has played a key role in her team's run to the final. Wolvaardt has aggregated 169 runs in five games at an average of 42.25 and strike rate close to 100.

Wolvaardt has been in top form in recent games. She scored a half-century in the last group game against Bangladesh and followed that up with another half-century against England in the semifinals. Wolvaardt will look to make another big contribution in the Women's T20 World Cup final.

#2 Tazman Brits (South Africa)

Tazman Brits and Laura Wolvaardt's opening combination has troubled opposition bowling lineups throughtout the competition. Wolvaardt is the tournament's fourth-highest run-getter, while her opening partner Brits is second.

Brits has aggregated 176 runs in five innings, smashing 18 fours and three sixes. Like Wolvaardt, Brits has scored half-centuries in her last two innings. She was the Player of the Match in the semifinal against England. It will be interesting to see if she can replicate that performance against the Aussies in the final.

#3 Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Alyssa Healy is the top run-scorer for Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. She holds third position in the overall leaderboard with 171 runs in four games.

Healy has scored two half-centuries in the competiition, with her best score being 55. The Australian batter has a splendid batting average of 57 in the ongoing mega event.

The pitch at Newlands is excellent for batting, which is why the chances of Healy playing another big knock on the grand stage are pretty high.

