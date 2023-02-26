Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who will take most wickets in Australia vs South Africa final

The much-awaited Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will take place today in Cape Town, where defending champions Australia Women will play against the home team South Africa Women.

Australia Women start as the overwhelming favorites to win today's mega clash as they are undefeated in the tournament so far. The defending champions won all four of their group-stage matches, including one against South Africa Women, and then knocked India Women out in the semifinals to make it to the summit clash.

South Africa Women's journey to the final has been full of ups and downs. They started their campaign with a shock defeat against Sri Lanka Women. The Proteas beat New Zealand Women in their next match but were tamed by Australia Women soon after.

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazman Brits' excellent partnership helped South Africa Women beat Bangladesh Women by 10 wickets in their last group-stage match and qualify for the semifinals. They stunned the undefeated England Women team to earn a place in the championship match.

South Africa Women now need to beat another undefeated team in this mega event to fulfill their dream of winning a mega event on home turf. Notably, the Proteas have never won a T20I match against Australia Women in the game's history.

All eyes will be on the bowlers of both teams in this marquee clash. The conditions in Cape Town assist the batters, which is why the bowling unit that executes its plans better will have a higher chance of emerging victorious. On that note, here are three bowlers who could scalp most wickets in today's game.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner, Australia Women

Ashleigh Gardner has played a key role in Australia Women's success in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The all-rounder has made her presence felt in both departments for Australia Women. In the semifinal against India Women, she scored 31 runs and picked up two wickets.

Overall, Gardner has accounted for nine wickets in five matches of this year's mega event. She has also registered a five-wicket haul, which makes her the top candidate to take the highest wickets today.

#2 Megan Schutt, Australia Women

Another Australia Women's bowler with nine wickets in five matches of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 is Megan Schutt. The right-arm fast-medium bowler has mastered the art of bowling in the death overs.

Schutt has recorded one four-wicket haul at the Women's T20 World Cup this year. Her economy rate in the five games has been 6.22, while her bowling average is less than 13.

#3 Ayabonga Khaka, South Africa Women

South Africa Women's medium pacer Ayabonga Khaka showed in the semifinal against England Women that she knows how to bring her 'A' game to the table in crunch moments. She had a four-wicket haul and helped the Proteas defend a 165-run target at Newlands.

Khaka is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa Women at Women's T20 World Cup 2023. She has dismissed seven batters in four matches. It will be interesting to see how she performs in the final match.

