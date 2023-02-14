Women's T20 World Cup: 3 players whom India would want to find form ahead of clash against West Indies

India got off to a winning start in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets on Sunday (February 12).

The star for India was Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored an unbeaten 53 off 38 to guide them in their pursuit of 150. She was ably supported by Richa Ghosh, who played a game-defining cameo, scoring 31* off 20.

The tournament, though, is only going to get tougher and there are a few players whose form will be a concern for the team management.

Here, we look at three players from the Indian team who need to find some form and rhythm sooner rather than later.

#1 Yastika Bhatia

Bhatia is yet to cement her place in the side.

Yastika Bhatia partnered with the swashbuckling Shafali Verma at the top of the order in the absence of the injured Smriti Mandhana against Pakistan. Bhatia managed to contribute 17 off 20 deliveries, failing to capitalize on the powerplay, which could have cost India on the day.

In the tri-series played prior to the World Cup, Bhatia was initially tried as an opener but her poor strike rate forced the management to shift her to the middle order. If Mandhana is fit for the clash against West Indies, Bhatia could either be dropped or played in the middle order at the cost of Harleen Deol. However, if Mandhana is unfit, Bhatia will most probably get another go at the top.

Either ways, Bhatia must pounce on the opportunity and make it count because her career strike-rate of 86.58 over 14 games is quite disappointing.

#2 Harleen Deol

Deol is engaged in a 3-way battle for a middle-order slot

Harleen Deol, one of the most popular members of the Indian team, played in the middle order against Pakistan. She wasn't required to bat on the day, but her overall career stats are quite worrisome. In 16 T20I innings, she has garnered only 245 runs and her strike rate of under 90 is a huge concern.

Deol is already competing for a spot in the middle order with Devika Vaidya. Furthermore, if Mandhana is fit, Bhatia could also be considered for the slot, which makes it imperative for her to find some form quickly.

#3 Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma must step up with the ball for India

Deepti Sharma is one of the most important members of the Indian team as she offers balance with both bat and ball. She has done a remarkable job with the bat in recent times, stepping up for the team and performing on a consistent basis.

However, with the ball in hand, she has been a tad inconsistent, being economical in one game but quite expensive in another. Even in the game against Pakistan, she conceded 39 off four overs, which will be a concern as far as skipper Harmanpreet Singh is concerned. The team will hope that Deepti can turn it around soon enough.

