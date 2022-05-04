Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022: Full schedule, squads and match timings

France Cricket is all set to host the Women’s Quadrangular T20I series, starring Jersey, Spain, Austria and hosts France. This will be the first-ever international assignment for the Spanish women’s national team.

Jersey Women and Austria Women are making their second trip to France after their recent quadrangular series in July-August 2019. The Jersey women’s team will later play multiple series, including a bi-lateral Women’s T20I series in August with the Austrian women’s team.

The Dreux Sports Cricket Club will host all the matches of the tournament.

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

May 5, Thursday

France vs Jersey, 2:30 PM

Austria vs Spain, 6:30 PM

May 6, Friday

Jersey vs Spain, 2:30 PM

Austria vs Jersey, 6:30 PM

May 7, Saturday

France vs Jersey, 2:30 PM

Austria vs Spain, 6:30 PM

May 8, Sunday

France vs Spain, 2:30 PM

France vs Austria, 6:30 PM

Women's T20I Quadrangular Series 2022: Squads

Austria

Gandhali Bapat (c, wk), Rezarta Avdylaj, Valentina Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar, Bangalore Chamundaiah, Smriti Kohli, Anisha Nookala, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Priya Sabu, Ashmaan Saifee, Hannah Simpson-Parker, Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Raphaela Trobinger, Busra Uca

France

Marie Violleau (c), Lara Armas, Lena Armas, Sabine Baron, Cindy Bretéché, Tara Britton, Alix Brodin, Maëlle Cargouët (wk), Krystal Lemoine, Louise Lestavel, Magali Marchello, Poppy McGeown, Beatrice Pierre, Ganesh Pooja, Lydia Templeman, Blandine Verdon

Jersey

Rosa Hill (c), Tea Brocklesby, Florrie Copley, Erin Duffy, Chloe Greechan, Charlie Miles, Maria da Rocha, Erin Gouge, Lily Greig, Mia Maguire (wk), Georgia Mallett, Olive Smith, Trinity Smith, Grace Weatherall

Spain

Elspeth Fowler (c), Samaia Basharat, Amy Brown-Carrera, Hifsa Butt, Rabia Iqbal, Zenab Iqbal, Jaspreet Kaur, Simranjit Kaur, Wania Malik, Tashiba Mirza, Memoona Muhammad, Rabia Mushtaq, Muskan Naseeb, Aliza Saleem, Uswa Syed

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee