Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022, Ireland Women vs Australia Women, Match 4: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland Women and Australia Women face off in the fourth match of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 on Thursday, July 21. The Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland is the venue for this clash.

Australia Women’s first game against Pakistan Women was abandoned due to rain as only eight overs of play were possible. In their next match against Ireland Women, they registered a nine-wicket win. They restricted the Irish Women to 99 runs, picking up eight wickets in the process.

It was an easy chase for the Australian Women as they got over the line in just 12.5 overs, with their top order making light work of the small target. They will be keen to put up a similar performance in the fourth T20I.

Ireland Women, on the other hand, have had a disappointing run in the competition so far. They have lost both of their matches and need to bounce back. The hosts lost their previous game against Pakistan Women by 13 runs (DLS) in a rain-affected contest. They picked up five wickets as Pakistan Women put up 92 runs in 14 overs.

However, they failed to chase the target, ending at 83 for the loss of six wickets, thus falling short. Ireland Women will be keen to avenge their defeat against Australia Women from the previous meeting and register their first win.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Australia, 4th Match, Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 21 2022, Thursday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is likely to favor bowlers and fast bowlers, in particular, will be aided off the surface. Batters need to spend time in the middle before they can play their shots. It is expected to be a low-scoring contest.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

Rain is predicted during the course of the match. The temperature is expected to hover around 12 to 17 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Jane Maguire and Laura Delany picked up a couple of wickets in the third T20I against Pakistan Women. Gaby Lewis top-scored with 47 runs as they ended with 83/6, chasing a target of 97 (DLS).

Probable XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray.

Australia Women

Alana King picked up three wickets in the second T20I while Darcie Brown picked up a couple as well. Beth Mooney and skipper Meg Lanning remained unbeaten on 45 and 39 respectively as they successfully chased down a target of 100 runs.

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Ireland Women have lost both their T20Is in the tournament so far. They will have to win this game at any cost and are under pressure.

Australia Women, on the other hand, had their first game washed out but won their next game against the Irish Women. They are a well-balanced unit and will also be carrying momentum into this contest. The Southern Stars are expected to repeat their performance from the second T20I.

Prediction: Australia to win this clash.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

