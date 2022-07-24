Women's T20I Tri-Series 2022, Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 6: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland Women and Pakistan Women face off in the sixth match of the Women's T20I Tri-Series 2022 on Sunday, July 24. The Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland is the venue for this clash.

Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, are placed second in the points table with eight points from three matches and a net run rate of +0.643. However, they haven't had a lot to play in recent times after both their matches against Australia were washed off.

However, Maroof and Co. would like to be a little more clinical as Ireland gave them a run for their money in their previous encounter. Pakistan won the rain-curtailed 14-over match by 13 runs, but they weren't at their best by any stretch of the imagination.

Ireland, on the other hand, have lost all three of their matches thus far in the tri-series. They are placed at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.561.

The hosts will be looking to put in a strong showing in their last match of the series.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women, 6th Match, Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 24, 2022, Friday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one thus far in the series. However, the track has helped the team batting first to a large extent. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain from 12 PM to 4 PM and then again at 7 PM, which could lead to short delays. Hence, it won't be a surprise if the DLS Method comes into play. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Probable XIs

Ireland Women

Probable XI

Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Ava Canning, Cara Murray

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Pakistan are firm favorites to win the match due to their experience, but Ireland can't be undermined by any means.

Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Details and Channel List

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

