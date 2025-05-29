Women's Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Vitality T20 Blast will start on Friday, May 30, in England. The teams have been divided into two categories, with eight counties competing in League One. The participating teams are Birmingham Bears Women, Durham Women, Essex Women, Hampshire Hawks Women, Lancashire Women, Somerset Women, Surrey Women, and The Blaze Women.

The 2025 Women’s Vitality T20 Blast season will run concurrently with the men’s edition. Notably, the women’s competition, organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), serves as a successor to the now-defunct Charlotte Edwards Cup. The Blaze Women, who won the final edition of the Charlotte Edwards Cup back in 2024 before it was discontinued, will enter the upcoming inaugural Blast season as the de facto defending champions.

As many as 56 matches will constitute the opening round of the competition, with each team scheduled to face each other twice in a double round-robin format. The top four teams on the points table at the end of the league stage will qualify for the two semifinals, set to be played on July 27.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule, squads, match timings and other details regarding League One of the Women’s Vitality T20 Blast 2025 season:

Women's Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, May 30

Match 1 – Hampshire Women vs Essex Women, Rose Bowl, 7.30pm

Match 2 – The Blaze Women vs Birmingham Bears Women, Trent Bridge, 7pm

Match 3 – Somerset Women vs Surrey Women, County Ground Taunton, 7pm

Saturday, May 31

Match 4 – Birmingham Bears Women vs Durham Women, Edgbaston, 4:30pm

Match 5 – Lancashire Women vs The Blaze Women, Old Trafford, 4:30pm

Sunday, June 1

Match 6 – Durham Women vs Lancashire Women, Riverside Ground, 5:30pm

Match 7 – Essex Women vs Somerset Women, County Ground Chelmsford, 4:30pm

Wednesday, June 4

Match 8 – Essex Women vs Birmingham Bears Women, County Ground, Chelmsford, 8:30pm

Match 9 – Lancashire Women vs Hampshire Women, Old Trafford, 7pm

Thursday, June 5

Match 10 – Surrey Women vs Hampshire Women, The Oval, 6:30pm

Friday, June 6

Match 11 – Birmingham Bears Women vs Somerset Women, Edgbaston, 7:30pm

Match 12 – The Blaze Women vs Essex Women, County Ground Derby, 7:30pm

Saturday, June 7

Match 13 – Hampshire Women vs Durham Women, Arundel Castle Cricket Ground, 7pm

Match 14 – Lancashire Women vs Surrey Women, Old Trafford, 5:30pm

Match 15 – The Blaze Women vs Somerset Women, Trent Bridge, 7:30pm

Sunday, June 8

Match 16 – Birmingham Bears Women vs Lancashire Women, Edgbaston, 4:30pm

Match 17 – Surrey Women vs Durham Women, The Oval, 6:30pm

Wednesday, June 11

Match 18 – Durham Women vs Birmingham Bears Women, Riverside Ground, 7pm

Match 19 – Surrey Women vs The Blaze Women, The Oval, 11pm

Thursday, June 12

Match 20 – Essex Women vs Hampshire Women, County Ground Chelmsford, 7pm

Friday, June 13

Match 21 – Durham Women vs The Blaze Women, Riverside Ground, 11pm

Match 22 – Somerset Women vs Lancashire Women, County Ground Taunton, 11pm

Sunday, June 15

Match 23 – Birmingham Bears Women vs Hampshire Women, Edgbaston, 7:30pm

Match 24 – Essex Women vs Surrey Women, County Ground Chelmsford, 6:30pm

Match 25 – Somerset Women vs Durham Women, County Ground Taunton, 4:30pm

Tuesday, June 17

Match 26 – Hampshire Women vs Surrey Women, Rose Bowl, 7:30pm

Wednesday, June 18

Match 27 – Birmingham Bears Women vs Essex Women, Edgbaston, 4pm

Match 28 – Surrey Women vs Lancashire Women, The Oval, 6:30pm

Thursday, June 19

Match 29 – The Blaze Women vs Lancashire Women, Grace Road, 7pm

Match 30 – Somerset Women vs Hampshire Women, County Ground Taunton, 7pm

Friday, June 20

Match 31 – Birmingham Bears Women vs The Blaze Women, Edgbaston, 7:30pm

Match 32 – Durham Women vs Essex Women, Riverside Ground, 7pm

Friday, July 4

Match 33 – Durham Women vs Somerset Women, Riverside Ground, 7pm

Match 34 – The Blaze Women vs Hampshire Women, Queen’s Park, 8pm

Saturday, July 5

Match 35 – Lancashire Women vs Essex Women, Old Trafford, 3:30pm

Sunday, July 6

Match 36 – Hampshire Women vs Somerset Women, Rose Bowl, 3:30pm

Match 37 – Lancashire Women vs Birmingham Bears Women, Old Trafford, 5:30pm

Match 38 – The Blaze Women vs Durham Women, Trent Bridge, 3:30pm

Match 39 – Surrey Women vs Essex Women, The Oval, 4:30pm

Tuesday, July 8

Match 40 – Somerset Women vs Essex Women, County Ground Taunton, 7pm

Wednesday, July 9

Match 41 – Birmingham Bears Women vs Surrey Women, Edgbaston, 7:30pm

Match 42 – Hampshire Women vs Lancashire Women, Falkland Cricket Club, 6:30pm

Friday, July 11

Match 43 – Durham Women vs Hampshire Women, Riverside Ground, 11pm

Match 44 – The Blaze Women vs Surrey Women, Trent Bridge, 7pm

Match 45 – Somerset Women vs Birmingham Bears Women, County Ground Taunton, 11pm

Sunday, July 13

Match 46 – Essex Women vs The Blaze Women, County Ground Chelmsford, 6:30pm

Match 47 – Hampshire Women vs Birmingham Bears Women, Rose Bowl, 3:30pm

Match 48 – Lancashire Women vs Durham Women, Old Trafford, 3:30pm

Match 49 – Surrey Women vs Somerset Women, The Oval, 3pm

Tuesday, July 15

Match 50 – Durham Women vs Surrey Women, Riverside Ground, 7pm

Wednesday, July 16

Match 51 – Essex Women vs Lancashire Women, County Ground Chelmsford, 10:30pm

Match 52 – Somerset Women vs The Blaze Women, County Ground Taunton, 10:30pm

Friday, July 18

Match 53 – Essex Women vs Durham Women, County Ground Chelmsford, 10:30pm

Match 54 – Hampshire Women vs The Blaze Women, Rose Bowl, 11pm

Match 55 – Lancashire Women vs Somerset Women, Stanley Park, 7pm

Match 56 – Surrey Women vs Birmingham Bears Women, The Oval, 11pm

Sunday, July 27

Semifinal 1 – TBC vs TBC, The Oval, 5pm

Semifinal 2 – TBC vs TBC, The Oval, 9pm

Final – TBC vs TBC, The Oval, 3:30pm

Women's Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Several matches of the Women’s Vitality T20 Blast 2025 season will be available for live streaming in India on the FanCode app and website.

Women's Vitality T20 Blast 2025: Full squads

Birmingham Bears Women

Georgia Davis (c), Meg Austin, Em Arlott, Chloe Brewer, Hannah Baker, Bethan Ellis, Abbey Freeborn, Katie George, Hannah Hardwick, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Amu Surenkumar, Millie Taylor, Issy Wong and Nat Wraith.

Durham Women

Hollie Armitage (c), Suzie Bates, Leah Dobson, Lauren Filer, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Bess Heath, Trudy Johnson, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Mia Rogers, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Mady Villiers and Emily Windsor.

Essex Women

Grace Scrivens (c), Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Amara Carr, Kelly Castle, Kate Coppack, Ariana Dowse, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abta Maqsood, Flo Miller, Sophie Munro and Sophia Smale.

Hampshire Hawks Women

Georgia Adams (c), Charli Knott, Elyse Perry, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Nancy Harman, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Ella McCaughan, Mary Taylor, Freya Davies, Bex Tyson, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Ava Lee, Abi Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Poppy Tulloch and Daisy Gibb.

Lancashire Women

Ellie Threlkeld (c), Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Hannah Jones, Alana King, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Katie Mack, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Hannah Rainey and Seren Smale.

Somerset Women

Heather Knight, Emma Corney, Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Erin Vukusic, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Olivia Barnes, Katie Jones, Jess Hazell, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Mollie Robbins and Ellie Anderson.

Surrey Women

Bryony Smith (c), Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Danielle Gregory, Grace Harris, Charlotte Lambert, Emma Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Bethan Miles, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Jemima Spence, Alexa Stonehouse and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

The Blaze Women

Kirstie Gordon (captain), Grace Ballinger, Sarah Glenn, Georgie Boyce, Josie Groves, Cassidy McCarthy, Lucy Higham, Sarah Bryce, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Prisha Thanawala, Charley Phillips, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Ella Claridge, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Olivia Baker, Amy Wheeler, Scarlett Hughes, Heather Graham and Orla Prendergast.

