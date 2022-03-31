Ramesh Powar's tenure as India Women head coach ends following team's World Cup exit

Ramesh Powar’s tenure as the head coach of the Indian women's team has ended following the side's exit from the World Cup in New Zealand. India failed to reach the semi-finals after a heartbreaking loss to South Africa in their last league encounter.

Since Powar’s contract has expired, he will have to reapply for the post as per BCCI rules. The former India off-spinner, to the surprise of many, took over from WV Raman as the head coach despite the latter having guided the team to the T20 World Cup final in 2020.

A PTI report quoted a BCCI source as saying on condition of anonymity:

"Powar's contract was until the World Cup. There is no provision for extension. So the entire process starts with applications and interviews. Powar can certainly reapply and CAC (Cricket Advisory Committee), as per the constitution, will take a call.”

The latest stint was the 43-year-old’s second with the Indian women's team. His first term was marred by a major controversy as he was involved in a dispute with senior batter Mithali Raj during the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The source added about the decision to appoint Powar for a second time last year despite Raman’s impressive credentials:

"The CAC takes the call and if they felt Ramesh would do better than Raman, it was their call. The board can't interfere.”

The agency report also claimed that the coach did not do much to try and diffuse the tension between two senior players in the team, who have supposedly been at loggerheads for some time now.

NCA head VVS Laxman to have bigger say in Indian women’s cricket: Reports

The report highlighted that National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman is likely to play a bigger role in women’s cricket in the wake of the team’s disappointing World Cup performance.

The U19 women's T20 World Cup is set to be held next year. It is being seen as a starting point for Laxman to get more involved with women’s cricket. Apparently, former NCA chief Rahul Dravid, who won plaudits for his role at the academy before taking over as the men’s team head coach, is also expected to be consulted over the same.

In a move that could give a major boost to the women’s game in India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently confirmed that the cricket board has plans to start the women's IPL by 2023.

