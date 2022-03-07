“Setting an example for sportswomen across the globe” - Smriti Mandhana hails Bismah Maroof after India-Pak clash in Women’s World Cup 2022

India Women’s opener Smriti Mandhana has praised Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof for returning to cricket just a few months after her pregnancy. The elegant left-handed batter termed Maroof an inspiration for sportswomen across the world.

The Indian team won a lot of hearts on Sunday after they posed with Maroof and her infant daughter following the Women’s World Cup 2022 clash between the two teams.

On Monday, Mandhana shared an Insta story and hailed Maroof’s dedication. While sharing a viral picture of the Indian team with the Pakistan captain and her daughter, she wrote:

“Coming back post pregnancy in 6 months and playing international cricket is so inspiring. @bismahmaroof setting an example for sportswomen across the globe. Lots of love to baby Fatima from India and I hope she picks the bat just like you bcoz lefties are special.”

Following India’s win over Pakistan in the Women’s World Cup clash, a Pakistani journalist shared a video and a picture of Indian players with Maroof and her daughter. In the video, Indian cricketers are seen having a fun time with baby Fatima.

Smriti Mandhana hit half-century in India’s win over Pakistan

On the field, India Women hammered Pakistan Women by 107 runs in Match 4 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Batting first after winning the toss, India posted 244 for 7.

Mandhana scored a fine 52 off 75 balls to get the innings underway. However, India collapsed after that and found themselves in deep trouble at 114 for 6. Pooja Vastrakar (67 off 59) and Sneh Rana (53* off 48) rescued India with brilliant knocks.

Pakistan were rolled over for 137 in the chase. Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed four for 31 while Jhulan Goswami and Sneh Rana picked up two wickets each. India will next take on hosts New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 10.

