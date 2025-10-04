Women's World Cup 2025 weather update: Colombo weather report for October 5 for India vs Pakistan match

India Women will face Pakistan Women in match number six of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The two Asian sides have had contrasting starts to their campaign. India beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs [DLS method] in their opening match. On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a seven-wicket loss against Bangladesh.

While India registered a reasonably comfortable win over Sri Lanka in the end, they were tested in the match. Batting first, they crumbled from 81-1 to 124-6. Deepti Sharma (53) and Amanjot Kaur (57), however, lifted the Women in Blue with a 103-run stand as India finished on 269-8 in the 47-over contest.

India Women excelled with the ball to hold Sri Lanka to 211 after the latter were set a revised DRS target of 271. Deepti followed up her fighting fifty with figures of 3-54, while Sneh Rana and Shree Charani claimed two wickets each. While India would be happy with their win, they would be looking forward to a much better effort from the big names in the batting department.

Colombo weather forecast for India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match on October 5

The India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday will begin at 3:00 PM local time. Looking at the weather report in Colombo for the match, AccuWeather states that it will be cloudy in the morning, with the temperature around 30 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is high at 100 percent, while cloud cover would be 92 percent.

Shifting focus to the afternoon weather in Colombo for the India vs Pakistan contest, conditions are expected to remain cloudy, with the temperature around 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase falls to 25 percent. The cloud cover is likely to remain high at 99 percent, while the humidity level in the afternoon would be around 73 percent.

In the evening, the temperature is likely to fall to around 27 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is 25 percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 97 percent and the humidity level 83 percent. Finally, looking at the night weather forecast, some rain is predicted. The probability of precipitation is 61 percent and the probability of thunderstorms is 15 percent.

