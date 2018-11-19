×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Statistical analysis of India-England WT20Is

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
39   //    19 Nov 2018, 23:16 IST

India will look to get their first win against England in a World T20
India will look to get their first win against England in a World T20

Finally, the semifinal line-ups for the ICC Women's World T20 2018 has been decided. India take on England while West Indies take on Australia. If one goes by the past performances, England should win the match against the Women in Blue.

However, in this tournament, if one thing the Indians have shown everyone is that the past results matter little as shown by their wins against Australia & New Zealand. Both teams enjoyed a better head to head record against the Indians.

The situation against England is also similar. India and England have played 14 T20I matches with England enjoying a 10-3 win record against the Indians and one match being abandoned. India will also be looking forward to registering their first victory against England in the Women's World T20 competition.

They have met each other 4 times previously with England winning all 4 encounters. So what do the numbers say about India England Women's T20 matches? Let's take a look:

352 - is the most number of runs scored by a player in India England WT20Is. This has been scored by Mithali Raj of India.

124 - by Danielle Wyatt of England is the highest individual score in India England WT20Is.

13 - is the total number of 50 plus individual scores in India England WT20Is. 7 of them were scored by the English players and 6 by the Indians.

18 - the total number of sixes hit in India England WT20Is. 11 0f them were hit by the English women and 7 by the Indians.

9 - is the most number of sixes hit in a single India England T20 match. 6 by the English players and 3 by the Indians.

5 - sixes hit by Danielle Wyatt is the most number of sixes hit by an individual player in a single inning.

6 - is the most number of sixes hit by an individual player in India England WT20Is. This was hit by Danielle Wyatt.

10 - is the most numbers of wickets taken by a bowler in India England WT20Is. This has been taken by Katherine Brunt of England.

4/21 - by Ekta Bisht of India is the best individual bowling performance in India England WT20Is.

11 - is the total number of maiden overs bowled in India England WT20Is. 6 by the English players and 5 by the Indians.

4 - is the most number of maidens bowled by an individual player in India England WT20Is. Katherine Brunt holds this record.

199/3 - is the highest team score in an innings in India England WT20Is. This was scored by England in 2018.

88/8 - is the lowest team score in an innings in India England WT20Is. This was scored by India in 2011.

2 - is the most number of Player of the Match award won by an individual in India England WT20Is. This has been achieved by both Sarah Taylor & Charlotte Edwards of England.

3 - is the most number of times a venue has hosted India England WT20Is. This has been done by County Ground Taunton in England & Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai in India.

Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Women's World T20 2018 Indian Women's Cricket Team England Women's Cricket Mithali Raj Smriti Mandhana
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Statistical analysis of India-Australia WT20Is
RELATED STORY
Stats: Women's T20Is between India and Ireland
RELATED STORY
Women Cricket On The Rise: A Myth or A Reality?
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj's sublime knock eases India past Pakistan
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20 2018: England and South Africa...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World T20: A different flavour of...
RELATED STORY
Criticism of Mithali Raj’s “slow batting” against Ireland...
RELATED STORY
ICC Women's World Twenty20 - Where does Team India stand? 
RELATED STORY
ICC Women’s World T20: Buoyant India need to improve...
RELATED STORY
2018 Women's World T20: Decoding India's 15-member squad
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
| Sat, 03 Nov
PKW 162/5 (20.0 ov)
TBA 72/9 (15.1 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 90 runs
PKW VS TBA live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
ENG-W
AUW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS AUW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
IRW 83/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 86/4 (14.4 ov)
Bangladesh Women win by 6 wickets
IRW VS BAW live score
| Sun, 04 Nov
WIW 115/8 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 77/5 (11.3 ov)
India Women win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
WIW VS IND-W live score
| Mon, 05 Nov
SLW 98/10 (20.0 ov)
NZW 99/4 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 6 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
| Tue, 06 Nov
AUW 130/4 (20.0 ov)
TBA 84/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 46 runs
AUW VS TBA live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
PKW 106/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 98/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 8 runs
PKW VS BAW live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
IND-W 144/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 11 runs
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
| Wed, 07 Nov
SLW 85/10 (18.2 ov)
IRW 86/2 (13.2 ov)
Ireland Women win by 8 wickets
SLW VS IRW live score
| Thu, 08 Nov
NZW 122/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 123/3 (18.1 ov)
West Indies Women win by 7 wickets
NZW VS WIW live score
Match 1 | Fri, 09 Nov
IND-W 194/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 160/9 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 34 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 2 | Fri, 09 Nov
AUW 165/5 (20.0 ov)
PKW 113/8 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women win by 52 runs
AUW VS PKW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 10 Nov
WIW 106/8 (20.0 ov)
BAW 46/10 (14.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 60 runs
WIW VS BAW live score
Match 4 | Sat, 10 Nov
ENG-W
SLW
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ENG-W VS SLW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 11 Nov
PKW 133/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 137/3 (19.0 ov)
India Women win by 7 wickets
PKW VS IND-W live score
Match 6 | Sun, 11 Nov
IRW 93/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 94/1 (9.1 ov)
Australia Women win by 9 wickets
IRW VS AUW live score
Match 7 | Mon, 12 Nov
BAW 76/9 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 64/3 (9.3 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets (DLS Method)
BAW VS ENG-W live score
Match 8 | Tue, 13 Nov
SLW 99/8 (20.0 ov)
TBA 102/3 (18.3 ov)
South Africa Women win by 7 wickets
SLW VS TBA live score
Match 9 | Tue, 13 Nov
PKW 139/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 101/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan Women win by 38 runs
PKW VS IRW live score
Match 10 | Wed, 14 Nov
AUW 153/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 120/10 (17.3 ov)
Australia Women win by 33 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 11 | Wed, 14 Nov
SLW 97/7 (20.0 ov)
BAW 72/10 (20.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Women win by 25 runs
SLW VS BAW live score
Match 12 | Thu, 15 Nov
WIW 107/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 76/10 (18.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 31 runs
WIW VS TBA live score
Match 13 | Thu, 15 Nov
IND-W 145/6 (20.0 ov)
IRW 93/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women win by 52 runs
IND-W VS IRW live score
Match 14 | Thu, 15 Nov
NZW 144/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 90/10 (18.0 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 54 runs
NZW VS PKW live score
Match 15 | Fri, 16 Nov
TBA 85/10 (19.3 ov)
ENG-W 87/3 (14.1 ov)
England Women win by 7 wickets
TBA VS ENG-W live score
Match 16 | Sat, 17 Nov
WIW 187/5 (20.0 ov)
SLW 104/10 (17.4 ov)
West Indies Women win by 83 runs
WIW VS SLW live score
Match 17 | Sat, 17 Nov
IND-W 167/8 (20.0 ov)
AUW 119/10 (19.4 ov)
India Women win by 48 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 18 | Sat, 17 Nov
IRW 79/9 (20.0 ov)
NZW 81/2 (7.3 ov)
New Zealand Women win by 8 wickets
IRW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
ENG-W 115/8 (20.0 ov)
WIW 117/6 (19.3 ov)
West Indies Women win by 4 wickets
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 20 | Today
TBA 109/9 (20.0 ov)
BAW 79/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women win by 30 runs
TBA VS BAW live score
Semi Final 1 | Thu, 22 Nov, 08:00 PM
West Indies Women
Australia Women
WIW VS AUW preview
Semi Final 2 | Fri, 23 Nov, 12:00 AM
England Women
India Women
ENG-W VS IND-W preview
Final | Sun, 25 Nov, 12:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us