Statistical analysis of India-England WT20Is

India will look to get their first win against England in a World T20

Finally, the semifinal line-ups for the ICC Women's World T20 2018 has been decided. India take on England while West Indies take on Australia. If one goes by the past performances, England should win the match against the Women in Blue.

However, in this tournament, if one thing the Indians have shown everyone is that the past results matter little as shown by their wins against Australia & New Zealand. Both teams enjoyed a better head to head record against the Indians.

The situation against England is also similar. India and England have played 14 T20I matches with England enjoying a 10-3 win record against the Indians and one match being abandoned. India will also be looking forward to registering their first victory against England in the Women's World T20 competition.

They have met each other 4 times previously with England winning all 4 encounters. So what do the numbers say about India England Women's T20 matches? Let's take a look:

352 - is the most number of runs scored by a player in India England WT20Is. This has been scored by Mithali Raj of India.

124 - by Danielle Wyatt of England is the highest individual score in India England WT20Is.

13 - is the total number of 50 plus individual scores in India England WT20Is. 7 of them were scored by the English players and 6 by the Indians.

18 - the total number of sixes hit in India England WT20Is. 11 0f them were hit by the English women and 7 by the Indians.

9 - is the most number of sixes hit in a single India England T20 match. 6 by the English players and 3 by the Indians.

5 - sixes hit by Danielle Wyatt is the most number of sixes hit by an individual player in a single inning.

6 - is the most number of sixes hit by an individual player in India England WT20Is. This was hit by Danielle Wyatt.

10 - is the most numbers of wickets taken by a bowler in India England WT20Is. This has been taken by Katherine Brunt of England.

4/21 - by Ekta Bisht of India is the best individual bowling performance in India England WT20Is.

11 - is the total number of maiden overs bowled in India England WT20Is. 6 by the English players and 5 by the Indians.

4 - is the most number of maidens bowled by an individual player in India England WT20Is. Katherine Brunt holds this record.

199/3 - is the highest team score in an innings in India England WT20Is. This was scored by England in 2018.

88/8 - is the lowest team score in an innings in India England WT20Is. This was scored by India in 2011.

2 - is the most number of Player of the Match award won by an individual in India England WT20Is. This has been achieved by both Sarah Taylor & Charlotte Edwards of England.

3 - is the most number of times a venue has hosted India England WT20Is. This has been done by County Ground Taunton in England & Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai in India.