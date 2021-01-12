Won’t get away with that language with the laws above: Stuart Broad hits out at Tim Paine over Ravichandran Ashwin sledge

Stuart Broad has joined the cricketing world in criticising the language Tim Paine used during his war of words with Ravichandran Ashwin on the fifth day of the third Test between India and Australia. While the England quick feels that sledging battles are a part of the game, he specifically took an issue with the language the Australia wicket-keeper used.

Broad wrote on Twitter, "This is all a part of the game. The Test match battle but Painey won’t get away with that language with the laws above."

With his team's prospects of winning the Test gradually slipping, Tim Paine seemed to be losing his cool on Day five of the SCG Test. And he let it all out on Ravichandran Ashwin as part of a fiery exchange between the two.

Tim Paine has since apologised for his conduct during the Test match, but that has not stopped the waves of condemnation. Paine was fined 15% of his match fee for his remarks aimed at on-field umpire Paul Wilson earlier in the Test match.

Focus turns to the Gabba after controversial third Test as Tim Paine faces the biggest game of his career

Tim Paine and Australia lost their composure in the Third Test

The third Test between India and Australia at the SCG had its fair share of controversies. It will now be interesting to see how the teams prepare for the fourth and final Test of the series. The series is currently tied at 1-1, and both sides will be desperate to win the final Test and lift the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

But it remains to be seen which Australia side shows up for the game. Their frustrations from the final day of the third Test will still be fresh in their memories, and India could take advantage of that to snatch an unlikely series win down under. The fourth Test will be especially big for Tim Paine as an unthinkable series defeat at home to an under-strength India team could mark the end of his Australia captaincy and Baggy Green career.