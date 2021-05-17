WTC final: 3 best Virat Kohli knocks against NZ

With a month to go until the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final, the pressure will be on skipper Virat Kohli as he leads the Indian contingent to Southampton in their quest to win the tournament.

Virat Kohli has always enjoyed himself against New Zealand in Tests, notching up 773 runs at an average of 51.53. He will also be looking to inch closer to the 1000-run barrier against the Kiwis after scoring 1000+ runs against Australia, England, South Africa, and Sri Lanka in Tests.

Ahead of the WTC final, we look at some of Virat Kohli's best knocks against NZ.

3) 211 at Indore in 2016

Virat Kohli set the tone for a dominant first innings for India with a solid 211 off 366 deliveries against NZ in 2016. He was ably assisted by Ajinkya Rahane, who put together a fine knock of 188 himself. The duo put on a mammoth 365-run partnership for the fourth wicket, beating Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman's 353-run stand against Australia in 2004.

The end result was India reaching a dominant 557 for 5 in the first innings. Team India would eventually go on to win the Test by 321 runs.

2) 105* at Basin Reserve in 2014

In 2014, Virat Kohli produced a solid knock as India drew their second Test against NZ in Wellington. His unbeaten 105 off 135 deliveries and saw the side eke out a draw after an impressive performance by the NZ batsmen.

After Brendon McCullum's scintillating triple century in the second innings, India has 67 overs to survive and Virat Kohli held the fort with a defiant ton.

With openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan falling cheaply, the onus was on Kohli to see the side through. His composed knock under pressure saw India manage a draw.

1) 103 in Bangalore in 2012

India's five-wicket win against NZ in 2012 was largely due to Kohli's knocks in both innings. Kohli crafted 103 in the first innings after NZ batted first. India may have just fallen short of grabbing the lead, replying to the visitors' 365, but Kohli's century got them close as India made it to 353.

Studded with 14 fours and a six, his fluent 100 at No. 5 was followed by useful contributions from Suresh Raina (55) and MS Dhoni (62). This helped India recover after they were, initially, 80 for 4.

The second innings saw India dismiss NZ for 248, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's fifer. The chase saw Kohli pace his innings to perfection with an unbeaten 51 as India won by five wickets. MS Dhoni also played his part in the innings with an unbeaten 48.