"World-class spell by Ravindra Jadeja" - Fans hail Jadeja and other bowlers for their phenomenal effort against Scotland

Fans hail Jadeja and other bowlers for their phenomenal effort against Scotland.
Fans hail Jadeja and other bowlers for their phenomenal effort against Scotland.
Modified Nov 05, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Team India bowlers performed wonderfully tonight as they managed to skittle out Scotland for just 85 in the first innings. Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in the World Cup and chose to field first. The bowlers vindicated his decision by putting on a bowling exhibition.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/10), Mohammed Shami (3/15), and Ravindra Jadeja (3/15) were in lethal form while Ashwin also chipped in with a wicket. Varun Chakravarthy was the only Indian bowler to return wicketless today. Jasprit Bumrah also became the leading wicket-taker for India in the T20Is after picking up the final wicket of the innings.

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness the team's dominant bowling performance and took to Twitter to express the same. They praised Shami, Jadeja, and Bumrah for their exceptional displays and hoped that India would clinch victory in quick fashion to improve their net run rate.

Fans hail Jadeja and other bowlers for their phenomenal effort against Scotland

World class spell by Ravindra Jadeja. 3/15 in 4 overs, a top spell.#jadeja @imjadeja https://t.co/ZjVkKjKRHB
Ravindra Jadeja’s figures of 3/15 is the fourth best by an Indian spinners in a T20 World Cup match.Today is also the fourth time that two Indian bowlers each took three-plus wickets in a 20 World Cup match. (Jadeja/Shami)#INDvSCO
*Summary of First Innings*#INDvsSCO https://t.co/enkPlbz0MQ
#INDvsSCO When virat won the tossIndian fans: https://t.co/tVxXr4COSx
#INDvsSCO Pakistan people after the six was hit in the first overVsPakistan people now😂😂They will be thinkingYaha to IPL contract bl k fix ka halla nh bol skteAb kya kre https://t.co/05KeQP0Yxs
Virat Kohli and Team in Dressing Room with Ms Dhoni 🤭🤫😂🤣#INDvsSCO https://t.co/3Hfp8qvHUd
#INDvsSCO Indians on seeing Sir Ravindra Jadeja's bowling today.. https://t.co/xWKSKsms4m
Waiting for berozgar Pakistanis to call this match fixed.#INDvsSCO https://t.co/MIs2LljISD
#India need to chase this down in -to get their NRR to +1.000: 11.2 oversto go past NZ's NRR: 8.5 oversto go past Afg's NRR: 7.1 overs* if they score exactly 86#INDvsSCO
Mentor gave belt treatment to everyone it seems 👍🏻#INDvsSCO https://t.co/Y7MRHT9msV
Sir Jadeja took 3 wickets Mystery spinner : #INDvsSCO https://t.co/24gP2CjED6
Scotland Batsmen to shami and bumrah in last few overs :#INDvsSCO #jadeja #viratkholi #bumrah https://t.co/LXHhRcJfxb
Looking at the NRR calaculations 😂💛#WhistlePodu | #INDvsSCO https://t.co/Zic3c8HKYN
After 4 matches, it's not bumrah, varun, Jadeja, shardul or Ashwin, It's Mohammad Shami who is highest wicket taker for india.Shami is the same man who was abused because of his name.Today no one is tweeting in his support 😢#INDvsSCO
Shami replied to trolls like this⚡#INDvsSCO https://t.co/hiVlOt9piz
🔝 of the charts 😎𝐁𝐎𝐎𝐌 becomes 🇮🇳's leading wicket taker in T20 Internationals 💪💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/IR55f3Z81Q
And that was the Vintage Jasprit Bumrah Yorker we all were waiting for. One in his First Over and another one in his Last Over. What A Beauty that was. What A Way to finish off Scotland's Batting Innings! Go Bhum Bhum! 🥳#JaspritBumrah #Bumrah #Ind #INDvsSCO #indiancricket
Is Scottland Have Cricket Players ? Gully ke bacche bhi itne kam runs main all out nahi hote 😹#INDvsSCO

I was just looking to bowl in the right areas and the wicket was doing the rest of the work: Ravindra Jadeja

After his match-defining spell against Scotland in the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja stated that he was able to execute his plans well today. He revealed that the team management decided that they would bowl first as they wanted to take advantage of the pitch conditions before dew came in. In this regard, Jadeja said:

"We played good cricket today. We bowled well as a collective unit. It is what we have planned, to bowl in the right areas and get them out as early as possible. The odd ball was spinning and the odd one was going straight. I was just looking to bowl in the right areas and the wicket was doing the rest of the work."

Jadeja added:

"We wanted to bowl so that we can take full advantage of the pitch conditions on offer as we finally won the toss today. We will now look to chase it down early."

Team India will be looking to finish the chase quickly and boost their net run rate to keep themselves alive in the race for a spot in the semi-finals.

