"World-class spell by Ravindra Jadeja" - Fans hail Jadeja and other bowlers for their phenomenal effort against Scotland

Team India bowlers performed wonderfully tonight as they managed to skittle out Scotland for just 85 in the first innings. Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in the World Cup and chose to field first. The bowlers vindicated his decision by putting on a bowling exhibition.
Jasprit Bumrah (2/10), Mohammed Shami (3/15), and Ravindra Jadeja (3/15) were in lethal form while Ashwin also chipped in with a wicket. Varun Chakravarthy was the only Indian bowler to return wicketless today. Jasprit Bumrah also became the leading wicket-taker for India in the T20Is after picking up the final wicket of the innings.
Indian cricket fans were elated to witness the team's dominant bowling performance and took to Twitter to express the same. They praised Shami, Jadeja, and Bumrah for their exceptional displays and hoped that India would clinch victory in quick fashion to improve their net run rate.
Fans hail Jadeja and other bowlers for their phenomenal effort against Scotland
I was just looking to bowl in the right areas and the wicket was doing the rest of the work: Ravindra Jadeja
After his match-defining spell against Scotland in the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja stated that he was able to execute his plans well today. He revealed that the team management decided that they would bowl first as they wanted to take advantage of the pitch conditions before dew came in. In this regard, Jadeja said:
"We played good cricket today. We bowled well as a collective unit. It is what we have planned, to bowl in the right areas and get them out as early as possible. The odd ball was spinning and the odd one was going straight. I was just looking to bowl in the right areas and the wicket was doing the rest of the work."
Jadeja added:
"We wanted to bowl so that we can take full advantage of the pitch conditions on offer as we finally won the toss today. We will now look to chase it down early."
Team India will be looking to finish the chase quickly and boost their net run rate to keep themselves alive in the race for a spot in the semi-finals.