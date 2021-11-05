"World-class spell by Ravindra Jadeja" - Fans hail Jadeja and other bowlers for their phenomenal effort against Scotland

Team India bowlers performed wonderfully tonight as they managed to skittle out Scotland for just 85 in the first innings. Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in the World Cup and chose to field first. The bowlers vindicated his decision by putting on a bowling exhibition.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/10), Mohammed Shami (3/15), and Ravindra Jadeja (3/15) were in lethal form while Ashwin also chipped in with a wicket. Varun Chakravarthy was the only Indian bowler to return wicketless today. Jasprit Bumrah also became the leading wicket-taker for India in the T20Is after picking up the final wicket of the innings.

Indian cricket fans were elated to witness the team's dominant bowling performance and took to Twitter to express the same. They praised Shami, Jadeja, and Bumrah for their exceptional displays and hoped that India would clinch victory in quick fashion to improve their net run rate.

Fans hail Jadeja and other bowlers for their phenomenal effort against Scotland

Umang Pabari @UPStatsman



Today is also the fourth time that two Indian bowlers each took three-plus wickets in a 20 World Cup match. (Jadeja/Shami)



#INDvSCO Ravindra Jadeja’s figures of 3/15 is the fourth best by an Indian spinners in a T20 World Cup match.Today is also the fourth time that two Indian bowlers each took three-plus wickets in a 20 World Cup match. (Jadeja/Shami) Ravindra Jadeja’s figures of 3/15 is the fourth best by an Indian spinners in a T20 World Cup match.Today is also the fourth time that two Indian bowlers each took three-plus wickets in a 20 World Cup match. (Jadeja/Shami)#INDvSCO

@Dropout By Choice @DropoutBy #INDvsSCO

Pakistan people after the six was hit in the first over

Vs

Pakistan people now

😂😂



They will be thinking

Yaha to IPL contract bl k fix ka halla nh bol skte

Ab kya kre Pakistan people after the six was hit in the first overVsPakistan people now😂😂They will be thinkingYaha to IPL contract bl k fix ka halla nh bol skteAb kya kre #INDvsSCO Pakistan people after the six was hit in the first overVsPakistan people now😂😂They will be thinkingYaha to IPL contract bl k fix ka halla nh bol skteAb kya kre https://t.co/05KeQP0Yxs

PAKkaBaap1971,99 @PAKkaBaap1971 Virat Kohli and Team in Dressing Room with Ms Dhoni 🤭🤫😂🤣 #INDvsSCO Virat Kohli and Team in Dressing Room with Ms Dhoni 🤭🤫😂🤣#INDvsSCO https://t.co/3Hfp8qvHUd

Dheeraj Jadhav @dhee_jadhav #INDvsSCO

Indians on seeing Sir Ravindra Jadeja's bowling today.. Indians on seeing Sir Ravindra Jadeja's bowling today.. #INDvsSCO Indians on seeing Sir Ravindra Jadeja's bowling today.. https://t.co/xWKSKsms4m

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks



to get their NRR to +1.000: 11.2 overs

to go past NZ's NRR: 8.5 overs

to go past Afg's NRR: 7.1 overs

* if they score exactly 86



#INDvsSCO #India need to chase this down in -to get their NRR to +1.000: 11.2 oversto go past NZ's NRR: 8.5 oversto go past Afg's NRR: 7.1 overs* if they score exactly 86 #India need to chase this down in -to get their NRR to +1.000: 11.2 oversto go past NZ's NRR: 8.5 oversto go past Afg's NRR: 7.1 overs* if they score exactly 86#INDvsSCO

Dev. @notsowittty

#INDvsSCO Mentor gave belt treatment to everyone it seems 👍🏻 Mentor gave belt treatment to everyone it seems 👍🏻#INDvsSCO https://t.co/Y7MRHT9msV

Dr Nimo Mishra @niiravmodi



Shami is the same man who was abused because of his name.



Today no one is tweeting in his support 😢

#INDvsSCO After 4 matches, it's not bumrah, varun, Jadeja, shardul or Ashwin, It's Mohammad Shami who is highest wicket taker for india.Shami is the same man who was abused because of his name.Today no one is tweeting in his support 😢 After 4 matches, it's not bumrah, varun, Jadeja, shardul or Ashwin, It's Mohammad Shami who is highest wicket taker for india.Shami is the same man who was abused because of his name.Today no one is tweeting in his support 😢#INDvsSCO

Prayag @theprayagtiwari

#INDvsSCO Shami replied to trolls like this⚡ Shami replied to trolls like this⚡#INDvsSCO https://t.co/hiVlOt9piz

Jonah Abraham 😷 @JonahAbraham26

What A Beauty that was. What A Way to finish off Scotland's Batting Innings! Go Bhum Bhum! 🥳



#JaspritBumrah #Bumrah #Ind #INDvsSCO #indiancricket And that was the Vintage Jasprit Bumrah Yorker we all were waiting for. One in his First Over and another one in his Last Over.What A Beauty that was. What A Way to finish off Scotland's Batting Innings! Go Bhum Bhum! 🥳 And that was the Vintage Jasprit Bumrah Yorker we all were waiting for. One in his First Over and another one in his Last Over. What A Beauty that was. What A Way to finish off Scotland's Batting Innings! Go Bhum Bhum! 🥳#JaspritBumrah #Bumrah #Ind #INDvsSCO #indiancricket

Deepak🐺 @4EverTillEnd_1



Gully ke bacche bhi itne kam runs main all out nahi hote 😹

#INDvsSCO Is Scottland Have Cricket Players ?Gully ke bacche bhi itne kam runs main all out nahi hote 😹 Is Scottland Have Cricket Players ? Gully ke bacche bhi itne kam runs main all out nahi hote 😹#INDvsSCO

I was just looking to bowl in the right areas and the wicket was doing the rest of the work: Ravindra Jadeja

After his match-defining spell against Scotland in the first innings, Ravindra Jadeja stated that he was able to execute his plans well today. He revealed that the team management decided that they would bowl first as they wanted to take advantage of the pitch conditions before dew came in. In this regard, Jadeja said:

"We played good cricket today. We bowled well as a collective unit. It is what we have planned, to bowl in the right areas and get them out as early as possible. The odd ball was spinning and the odd one was going straight. I was just looking to bowl in the right areas and the wicket was doing the rest of the work."

Jadeja added:

"We wanted to bowl so that we can take full advantage of the pitch conditions on offer as we finally won the toss today. We will now look to chase it down early."

Team India will be looking to finish the chase quickly and boost their net run rate to keep themselves alive in the race for a spot in the semi-finals.

