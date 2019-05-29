×
World Cup 2019: 3 Indian players whose ODI future depends on the World Cup

29 May 2019, 14:23 IST


The 2019 World Cup is almost upon us. Fans all over the world are filled with excitement as cricket's biggest event is about to begin. A new exciting format offers each team an equal opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals as every team will face each other. India along with England and Australia head into the tournament as clear favorites for the title.

The Men in Blue squad is filled with some great names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah. However, there are also some names that may face the ax from the ODI team if they do not perform as per expectations as the selectors would then look to rebuild for the next four years. Here, we take a look at some names whose future depends on their performances at the World Cup.

#1 Dinesh Karthik:


Dinesh Karthik is certainly one of the most unluckiest cricketers around in the world. Despite showing decent performances with the bat; he lost out to the superior batting and wicket-keeping skills of M.S Dhoni during his prime years. Some brilliant performances in domestic cricket and IPL have helped him regain the spot in the Indian ODI team. He was also one of the contenders for the number 4 spot but could not cement his position for the role.

The wicket-keeper in is likely to fall vacant after the World Cup as M.S Dhoni is likely to hang his boots. It leaves Karthik and Rishabh Pant as the two main contenders to take over the gloves. Pant has already displaced him from the Test team with hundreds in England and Australia. With the youngster breathing down his neck, it is high time that Karthik puts up some notable performances in the upcoming World Cup if he wants to remain a part of the team in the future.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team
