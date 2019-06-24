×
World Cup 2019: 3 players who could debut for India after the World Cup

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
178   //    24 Jun 2019, 19:18 IST

Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal

The Indian team has enjoyed a wonderful World Cup 2019 campaign up until now. The Men in Blue have proved that the team can come out on top under pressure and with each player contributing in vital proportions, Virat Kohli's men have justified the 'favorites' tag.

However, in India, despite the talent and the potential, not everyone can be selected to represent the country. When the team was announced for this big tournament in April, many players missed the flight to England, with the team balance in mind.

However, post the World Cup, there are a number of players who are waiting to contribute to the team and the only way to get selected is to perform on a consistent basis in the domestic circuit and the Indian Premier League.The IPL, in particular, has been one of the biggest platforms that has given rise to some of the best talents from across the country.

With a number of senior players slated to be rested for the ODI series against West Indies that is set to follow the World Cup, there is a high chance that some talented players could be handed out their senior team debuts.

Here is a look at the three players who could make their Indian team debut post the World Cup.

#3 Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar

In the 2019 IPL final, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar bowled a very tight spell giving away just 14 runs and taking the crucial wicket of Suresh Raina. This proved to be a game-changing spell as Mumbai went on to win the title by just one run.

Apart from that, Chahar finished the season with an economy rate of 6.55 which was the best for the 2019 IPL season by a Mumbai Indians bowler who picked more than 10 wickets. Prior to featuring in the IPL, he debuted for Rajasthan in the 2016-17 Ranji trophy.

In the recently concluded India A v Sri Lanka A series, Rahul Chahar was impressive in both the matches he featured in as he finished with 14 wickets from four innings, including a five-wicket haul in the first game.

With a knack of picking up wickets at regular intervals, Chahar could well knocking on the doors of the national team.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rahul Chahar Shreyas Gopal Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
