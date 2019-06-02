World Cup 2019: 3 teams which might finish last on the points table

Pakistan will need a quick turnaround to again be in reckoning this World Cup

The beginning of the World Cup 2019 has failed to meet the standards that one would have expected ahead of the tournament. The mega-event which was welcomed with quite a buzz has so far failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and the cricket experts. Four one-sided games, to begin with, have added a pale flavor to all the excitement in the build-up to the World Cup.

The major reason for such a poor show has been the mismatch among the teams which have failed to turn up against a more dominant side on the day. If it was South Africa in the opening encounter against England, then it was Pakistan's inability to make an impression that handed an easy victory to West Indies on the second day. Even the two encounters on Saturday also didn't offer any reasons for the fans to talk much about them.

It is time that this edition of Cricket World Cup gets a fiercely competitive game between any of the two evenly matches sides to get the interests of the people back and talking about the tournament. Some of the teams have underperformed and though it is too early in the competition, there is not much to talk about thus far.

Here is a look at three teams which might finish last in the points table this edition:

#3 Sri Lanka

SL will have a lot of thinking to do ahead of their next fixture

One of the underdogs in the tournament, the Islanders have everything to gain as very less is expected from them going ahead into the tournament. This Sri Lankan team appears a pale shadow of the great Sri Lankan side which made it to the five finals in the ICC events between 2007-2014. Coming into the World Cup, Sri Lanka registered only a solitary win in their last fifteen ODIs to account for the lowest win percentage in ODIs in 2019.

The turmoil in Sri Lankan cricket can be estimated by the fact that their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne last represented Sri Lanka in ODI cricket in 2015. The team has struggled to fill in the shoes of some of the greats with not enough youngsters stepping up to make a mark for themselves at the international level.

The start to the World Cup hasn't been too promising either, with their 10-wicket thrashing against New Zealand at Cardiff bringing forth the issues needed to be addressed. With a poor show to start with, it will be no surprise if Sri Lanka have a poor World Cup.

