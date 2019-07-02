World Cup 2019: 4 players who failed in IPL but are doing well in the World Cup

Rohit Sharma has been in top form this World Cup

The life of a modern-day cricketer is extremely hectic. It is not just about representing your nation and doing occasional media shoots. With the advent of franchise-based T20-cricket, a cricketer of this era is busy throughout the year with games around the year.

It can be understood that maintaining the same form in every tournament becomes difficult. Hence, we often find players not doing well in one tournament, and then enjoying a purple patch in another tournament just a month or two later. When players perform well for their T20 franchises but not for their country, fans often complain about a lack of commitment.

This year, we had both the Indian Premier League and ICC Cricket World Cup taking place in a space of less than a month. Hence, as expected, some players who had a great IPL are failing to get their rhythm in the World Cup, and the vice versa is also prevalent.

There are some players who had a horrific run in the IPL but are topping the charts in the World Cup. Let us have a look at four such players.

#4 Rohit Sharma – India

Rohit Sharma

The Indian vice-captain, Rohit Sharma is having a great World Cup. He has scored 440 runs in the tournament so far at an average of 88. The Mumbaikar has also maintained a healthy strike rate of 93. He is currently India’s most dependable batsman by a country mile, and also sixth in the leading run-scorers’ list.

But things were not so bright a few weeks back for Rohit. Though his side, Mumbai Indians, won the IPL, their skipper had a very ordinary campaign. He could only accumulate 405 runs in 15 games at an average of 28, which is something not expected from a player of his caliber.

In 15 games, he scored only two half-centuries and failed to produce a ton. He has already struck 53 boundaries in this World Cup, as compared to 62 in IPL 2019. Fortunately for the Indian fans, he has found his rhythm back at the right time.

