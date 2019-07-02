World Cup 2019: 4 players who performed well in IPL 2019 but have underperformed in the World Cup

Chris Gayle and De Kock

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded a month ago with Mumbai Indians winning their fourth IPL title. Unlike the previous seasons, the recent edition of IPL preceded the ICC Cricket World Cup. Hence, the attention was more towards the workload and injury concerns of the players. Citing these issues, several Australian players opted to stay out of participating in the IPL.

Though the players from other countries featured in the IPL, a whole lot of them left early at the back-end of the tournament to prepare for the World Cup. As in the previous seasons, several overseas players performed well in this season too. However, despite their positive show in the IPL, some of them have failed miserably at the World Cup.

Here, let us look at four such under-performing players in the World Cup who performed well in IPL 2019.

#4 Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock, the South African wicket-keeper batsman, had a brilliant IPL 2019 campaign. In his maiden season with Mumbai Indians, de Kock scored 529 runs from 16 matches with four fifties.

His consistent performance with the bat at the top of the order was one of the significant factors behind Mumbai winning their fourth IPL title. He finished third in the overall run-getters list at the end of the tournament.

Before the IPL, de Kock had a dream ODI series against Sri Lanka as he scored four consecutive 50+ scores. In five matches, he scored 353 runs with an average of 70.60. Hence, de Kock was expected to carry his golden run of form into the World Cup.

de Kock started the World Cup with a decent knock of 68 runs against England in the tournament opener. However, he began to fade away once the tournament progressed. In eight matches, he has scored 253 runs with two fifties. Though these numbers might look decent, they are well below the standards of de Kock.

