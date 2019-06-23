World Cup 2019: 4 teams that could compete for the fourth spot in the Semi-Finals

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.19K // 23 Jun 2019, 19:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistan can rise against all the odds

The World Cup 2019 has almost crossed the mid-way stage when all the ten teams are vying to make it to the last four by winning as many games as possible at this stage of the tournament. While most of the matches in this highly hyped tournament have been a one-sided affair, only a few matches have lived up to the crowd expectations of being an edge of a seat thriller.

Despite ten evenly matched teams taking part in this edition, most of the teams have failed to turn up with their best performances at the pinnacle of World cricket. With top four teams in the points table gradually taking a lead from the rest of the sides, the World Cup is beginning to become more predictable with every passing game. The three sides, India, Australia, and New Zealand, have certainly looked apart from the rest, all the anticipation surrounds over which team will pip others to enter the Semis at the fourth spot.

Being the strongest contenders of the all, the Kiwis are looking in high spirits to make the spot their own. The only unbeaten side after India, New Zealand might find tough times ahead against a few strong oppositions in their remaining matches which might threaten their chances to qualify.

Here we take a look at the 4 best placed teams who'll be vying for the fourth Semi-Finalist spot in the ongoing tournament:

#4. New Zealand

Kiwis just managed to escape a scare against WI

The Kiwis always tend to slip under the radar despite their consistent show in the ICC events over the years. A team that enters the tournament without any buzz surrounding their chances to win or qualify for the last four, they tend to punch above their weights and end up giving a tough times to every possible opposition.

Even in this World Cup, they have been unbeatable with five wins in their six matches played so far. However, they might sit handsomely at the top of the table, their remaining games might pose a different challenge for the Williamson-led side.

The BlackCaps did manage to escape a scare against West Indies but their next fixture against Pakistan might be a crucial encounter for both the sides as the tournament is still wide open for any team to spring a surprise to claim a spot in the final four.

New Zealand will then lock horns against Australia before ending their league games against England on July 3. If the Kiwis are to finish anywhere in the top 4, they need to ensure a win against Pakistan which might seal the deal for the Semis.

1 / 4 NEXT