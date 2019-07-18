World Cup 2019: 4 umpiring blunders from the tournament

Eshaan Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.36K // 18 Jul 2019, 10:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The umpiring in the World Cup has been under the scanner

The World Cup is the marquee event of cricket, which requires the teams to put their best foot forward, on account of the fierce competition and dynamic nature of the tournament. Teams are expected to be at their heels, be it any department.

When the players give their full dedication towards the showpiece event, they expect the organisation and umpiring to also be top-notch, particularly with the state-of-the-art technology coming to the fore these days. Unfortunately, that was not the case in several matches, as the players became victims of some ridiculous umpiring blunders, with a couple of them even changing the course of the Final.

Let's have a look at some the worst umpiring errors in the tournament.

#4 Jason Roy misses out on a hundred due to an umpiring howler

Jason Roy lost his wicket due to an umpiring howler

Jason Roy was at the receiving end of a massive umpiring error in the second semi-final of the World Cup against Australia. England had to chase a mediocre 224 for a place in the final. Openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy got England off to a flyer, notching an opening partnership of 124 in just 17.2 overs. It was then that Bairstow was trapped leg before wicket by Mitchell Starc and took a review, only to lose it.

Jason Roy was particularly in swashbuckling touch, hitting the Aussie bowlers to all parts of the ground. Two overs later, he attempted another pull off Pat Cummins, but could not connect. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey collected the ball, and the Australians appealed for a caught behind. After some thought, Kumar Dharamsena, raised his finger, leaving Jason Roy fuming at the dismissal.

Roy was seething in anger and refused to leave the field. Replays showed a clear gap between the bat and the ball. Roy was dismissed for 85 runs off 65 balls. With the kind of touch he was in, it can certainly be said that he was robbed of a hundred due to an umpiring howler.

Also see – Dream 11 predictions

1 / 4 NEXT