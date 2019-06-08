World Cup 2019: 5 classic encounters to look out for

India set to take on Australia on June 9th.are

There is no doubt that the World Cup is cricket's biggest stage and while even ordinary matches have extraordinary implications, there are few iconic games, classics even which attain further immortality due to the importance of this event.

Few of the biggest cricketing rivalries have started or ended in this stage with the players giving it their all for their country on the field though they share an amicable relationship off of it.

Be it a weekday, holiday or even on a day in which rain is pelting down upon them, the fans always throng to the grounds to catch a glimpse of their favorite players with the hopes of witnessing even a small bit of cricketing action. And as they say, nothing is better than a closely contested game of cricket.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 classic encounters to watch out for at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

#5 England vs India (June 30)

England vs India is always a promising encounter despite the lack of rivalry between the teams.

While both these sides don't really have an ongoing rivalry of sorts to make this clash extra special, the fact that both these sides are No.1 and No.2 on the ICC ODI Rankings will serve the purpose.

The pre-tournament favorites will take on each other on Sunday, June 30th at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham in what promises to be a cracker of an encounter.

India have the edge over England in ODIs with the Men in Blue winning 53 out of 96 completed ODIs while England's won 41 games, 2 matches have been tied. In World Cup games between the two, both these teams are level with 3 wins each and one tie and this game is set to be a deciding clash in the fate of these sides in the tournament.

Key players for India: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Key players for England:t, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer Roo Joe

