World Cup 2019: A combined India-Pakistan XI

Previews - ICC Champions Trophy Final

When it comes to cricket then there aren't many games bigger than India vs Pakistan. Cricket enthusiasts keenly wait for this fixture simply because this rivalry has yielded n number of iconic moments which are embedded in the hearts of many.

While Pakistan has enjoyed much more success over their neighbours in overall ODIs but when it comes to World Cup matches, the Men in Blue take the cake hands down.

Team India have got the better of their fierce rivals in all six World Cup meetings between the two and it won't be wrong to say that they will be favourites when these two sides take the centre stage at Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While India possess a genuinely world-class unit, Pakistan too has some incredible players. It will be utterly fascinating to see as to which eleven make the combined lineup as these two cricketing giants gear up for their upcoming clash.

Here we list down a combined XI of India and Pakistan.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Imam-ul-Haq

India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Starting on top will be the 'Hitman'. Rohit Sharma has been in scintillating form in the World Cup so far. The hard-hitting opener commenced his World Cup journey in England with a ton against South Africa and followed that with an impressive 57 against Australia. Rohit Sharma's position in this combined 11 was never in doubt as he is one of the top performers of the tournament so far.

Indian fans will reckon Shikhar Dhawan's untimely injury as unlucky as the batsman from Delhi seemed to be on for yet another ICC special. In Dhawan's probable absence, Imam-ul-Haq grabs the opening slot alongside Rohit.

Australia v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Imam-ul-Haq has had his battles with consistency but so far he's shown promising signs which is why he earns a spot in this side. The Pakistani batsman scored a hard-earned half-century against Australia, a match which ended on a bitter note for the Men in Green as they lost the match by 41 runs.

