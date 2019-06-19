×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Afghanistan coach Phil Simmons threatens to spill the beans about Asghar Afghan's removal as captain

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
336   //    19 Jun 2019, 16:29 IST

West Indies Training Session
West Indies Training Session

Afghanistan have had a tough time at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup with the team losing all of their five matches so far. Things don't seem to be getting better as the team's head coach Phil Simmons has threatened to spill the beans about Afghanistan's former chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai at the end of the World Cup.

Initially, a senior Afghan journalist had posted a tweet mentioning that Ahmadzai had accused Phil Simmons and his coaching staff of lack of preparation ahead of the World Cup.

Phil Simmons replied to the above-mentioned tweet that he needed to focus on the team and the World Cup for now. However, he also said that he will reveal Ahmadzai's part in the team's preparation for the World Cup and also his part in removing Asghar Afghan as captain two months before the World Cup.

In addition to this, prior to the World Cup commencing, Simmons announced that he won't be renewing his contract as head coach.

It is to be noted that Asghar Afghan, who lead the Afghanistan national team since the 2015 World Cup was sacked on April 5 and he was replaced by all-rounder Gulbadin Naib. It was a strange decision considering that Afghanistan had improved rapidly under his leadership.

The decision was even criticised by key players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi while even coach Simmons had revealed that he had no idea regarding the captaincy change. Afghan lead Afghanistan on 56 occasions and won 31 of them. His win percentage in that period was 59.43, a commendable effort by all measures.

This controversy comes on the back of wicket-keeper Mohammad Shahzad alleging that he was sent back from the World Cup in spite of being fully-fit. Shahzad was replaced due to a knee injury and Ikram AliKhil was named as his replacement.

Advertisement

On June 11, Dawlat Ahmadzai was moved to the position of the chief selector for Afghanistan's age-group sides. Former Afghanistan national team head coach Andy Moles replaced Ahmadzai as the chief selector for the senior team. Such changes during the World Cup gives rise to more to doubts about the turmoil in Afghanistan cricket.

Yet, one cannot be too sure about the exact dynamics behind the management's decisions and will only need to wait until the culmination of the World Cup to understand the underlying factors surrounding Afghanistan cricket.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan Cricket Asghar Afghan Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
CWC 2019: Afghanistan announce 15-man World Cup squad with new captain
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Afghanistan announce new captain for World Cup 2019 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why Afghanistan have faltered so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 24, England vs Afghanistan: Preview, weather report, head-to-head stats and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
The spectacular rise of Afghanistan in world cricket
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Afghanistan: 3 key players who can win the game for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England cruise to easy win over Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
3 Teams which Afghanistan can beat in the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Yesterday
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25
RSA 72/2 (19.1 ov)
NZ
LIVE
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl.
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us