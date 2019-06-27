World Cup 2019: Aftab Alam out of tournament due to breach of ICC and ACB’s code of conduct

Aftab will not be able to continue any further in the tournament

What’s the story?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday approved Afghanistan Cricket Board’s (ACB) to replace Aftam Alam with Sayed Ahmad Shirzad in the World Cup squad following the charges of breaching the code of conduct set by the ACB and ICC.

In case you didn’t know…

Aftab Alam has played four matches in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup and has picked up four wickets in the course.

Previously, Afghan keeper Mohammad Shahzad was controversially sent back during the World Cup campaign. After returning, he released a video accusing that he could have continued following the injury but a plot was laid down in order to get him out of the team.

The heart of the matter

Afghanistan have been seriously struggling in the tournament and adding salt to the injury, one of their top performing pacers has been disqualified from participating in the tournament by the ICC.

The left-arm pacer was accused of misconduct off the field and in an investigation of the matter carries out by the ICC found him guilty and halting his run the tournament.

The council in its official statement said, “The decision to send Alam back from England has been taken under exceptional circumstances taking into account both ICC and ACB's code of conduct rules and regulations. The decision stops Alam from further participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as he will be under investigation by ACB for the alleged misconduct off the field.”

Following this, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad has been called in as his replacement and the ICC approved ACB’s request under ‘exceptional circumstances’.

What’s next?

Having had a terrible run so far, Afghanistan would look to give their best when they face Pakistan on the 29th of June.

