×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: All-round performance from Shakib Al Hasan leads Bangladesh to a comfortable 62-run win over Afghanistan

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
14   //    24 Jun 2019, 23:48 IST

Image result for shakib al hasan vs afghanistan in WC 2019

A spirited all-round performance from ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan saw Bangladesh romp home to a comfortable 62-run win against Afghanistan in the 31st fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The ace all-rounder continued his purple patch in the ongoing World Cup with a 69-ball 51 with the bat before returning to wreck havoc with the ball as he scalped five wickets for just 29 runs from his 10 overs.

Chasing the target of 263 runs to win, Afghanistan openers Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah provided a solid start to the team with good attacking stroke play. At the end of 10 overs, Afghanistan were comfortable placed at 48/0, when Shakib was introduced into the attack.

Shakib struck in only his fourth ball, removing Rahmat Shah before Gulbadin Naib's 75-ball 47 kept his team in the hunt. Shakib returned in his fifth over and removed Naib off the first ball and two balls later, castled Mohammad Nabi to set the cat amongst the pigeons in the Afghan camp.

Samiullah Shenwari, playing his first game of the competition notched up a fighting 51-ball unbeaten 49 but in the end, Shakib Al Hasan's magical figures of 5/29 off 10 overs including a maiden stole the limelight that helped skittle out Afghanistan for 200 from 47 overs.

Earlier, Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib won the toss and decided to bowl first. Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal provided a steady start before Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Das for 16. Shakib Al Hasan arrived at the crease and looked positive on a tough batting pitch.

At the end of the first power play, the experienced duo of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan continued to take singles and found the occasional boundaries. Mohammad Nabi got the second breakthrough, dismissing Tamim Iqbal for 36 after the duo had added 59 runs for the second wicket.

Mushfiqur Rahim came to the crease and made the batting look easy against the top quality spinners of Afghanistan. Shakib Al Hasan played with positive footwork while Rahim looked comfortable. The all-rounder reached his fifty off 66 balls but fell soon after as Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck, getting the wicket of Shakib for 51.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman struck again to send Soumya Sarkar back to the pavilion that put Bangladesh under pressure. Mahmudullah's injury did not help the cause but he continued to bat on. Rahim, at the other end, continued to play with positive intent and reached his fifty off 56 balls.

Advertisement

Mosaddek Hossain provided the impetus for Bangladesh with a quick fire 35 off 27 balls as he and Mushfiqur Rahim put up a 44-run partnership in 33 balls that took Bangladesh to a competitive total of 262/7 from 50 overs.

In the end, Mushfiqur Rahim's valiant 87-ball 83 and an all-round performance from standout player Shakib Al Hasan sufficed as Bangladesh cruised home comfortably in the end.

Brief scores -

Bangladesh 262/7 in 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 83, Shakib Al Hasan 51, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/39, Gulbadin Naib 2/56) beat Afghanistan 200 in 47 overs (Gulbadin Naib 47, Shenwari 49*, Shakib AL Hasan 5/29) by 62 runs.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Team Afghanistan Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - 3 key players who can win the game for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 31, Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan’s all-around brilliance adds spice to the Top Four race
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 31, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Where teams stand before the 2019 World Cup: Afghanistan and Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 31, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Who will prevail between Afghanistan and Bangladesh?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Coach Steve Rhodes looks ahead to Bangladesh's World Cup match against Afghanistan | BAN vs AFG
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Shakib Al Hasan's brilliant all-round performance helps Bangladesh thrash West Indies
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Yesterday
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Today
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us