World Cup 2019: An umpiring error costs Chris Gayle his wicket | Australia vs West Indies

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 4.29K // 06 Jun 2019, 21:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The ball before Chris Gayle's wicket was a no-ball

What’s the story?

West Indian opener Chris Gayle was adjudged lbw against a Mitchell Starc delivery that tailed into the left-hander after pitching. However, replays revealed that the previous delivery was a huge no-ball as the bowler had overstepped, but the umpires failed to pick.

In case you didn’t know...

West Indies is currently playing Australia at Trent Bridge in Match 10 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Australia posted 288 after batting first. West Indies began their chase briskly when all the drama unfolded in the fifth over.

In a 17-ball stay for Chris Gayle, it involved every possible drama with him being given out twice, but over-ruled as many times, before he ran out of luck on the third occasion. In a span of two overs, Gayle twice opted to review the umpire’s decision and was successful in overturning the decision each time. On the first call, he was caught-behind but on replays, it appeared that the ball had kissed the stumps. And on the second call, he was given lbw, while it was clearly missing the leg-stump.

The heart of the matter…

In a span of two overs, Gayle referred to the third umpire on three occasions before he got unlucky on the third attempt. He was found in front of the wicket and had to make a long walk back to the pavilion. However, replays confirmed that the delivery previous to the wicket-ball was a no-ball by a huge margin.

The bowler had over-stepped and the umpire failed to call it. It was unlucky for Gayle because the wicket-delivery would have been a free-hit and he could have continued his stay for a longer time.

This is not for the first time that such umpiring howlers have procured the unnecessary limelight. With ICC being the apex body of cricket, it is absolute disgrace that a global event, despite being played under such a greater influence of technology, is not able to rectify minimal human errors, which can cost any side a game.

What’s next?

It is a call for the ICC to take to minimize scenarios where a human error can have a major impact on the game. Even in the past, it has been advocated that the front-foot no-ball should always be checked by the third umpire, irrespective of whether a wicket falls or not.