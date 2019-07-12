×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Analysis of Pakistan's Campaign

Edan Nissen
ANALYST
Feature
14   //    12 Jul 2019, 00:55 IST

Pakistan v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Pakistan v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan's World Cup 2019 campaign was yet another journey of what could have been. With five wins from nine matches, Pakistan had a realistic chance of qualifying into the knockout stages.

Unfortunately, their poor opening game against the West Indies cost them a spot in the semi-finals. Pakistan actually ended up losing the same amount of games as New Zealand and England but were kept out of the knockouts due to a rained out match and poor run rate.

Post a loss to West Indies, Pakistan upset hosts England to register a 14-run win but lost two games in a row, one to Australia and the next one to arch-rivals India. However, the last four league stage encounters saw a resurgence from Pakistan as the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side claimed four wins in a row.

Yet, their inconsistency proved to be their undoing as they bowed out of the tournament at end of the league stages. Here is an analysis of Pakistan's campaign from this World Cup.

2019 World Cup Squad

Pakistan's squad comprised of an interesting mix of youth and experience. Both Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were among the five oldest players in the tournament, while pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi were two of the three teenagers in the tournament along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman from Afghanistan.

Along with Hafeez and Malik, Pakistan also boasted of experienced campaigners in Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim. However, the core of the Pakistan squad was under the age of 28, including vice captain Babar Azam.

2019 World Cup Performance

Pakistan's World Cup can be summed up as a campaign of what could have been. Their disastrous start and up and down performances included terrible losses to the West Indies and India as well as a narrow victory over the winless Afghanistan. This was in stark contrast to Pakistan's exceptional performances against England, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. 

Pakistan's greatest victory against the hosts England came as a complete shock. England had come off a decisive victory against South Africa in their opening game of the tournament and had beaten Pakistan 4-0 in their 5 game ODI series in the lead up to the World Cup. On the other side, Pakistan were embarrassed by the West Indies in their first game after being bowled out for 105 runs.

Standouts and Discoveries

Pakistan came into the series with a spread of players from young to old. However, it was predominantly the younger brigade that performed well for the national side during the World Cup. Babar Azam was clearly the best batsman for Pakistan, finishing with 474 runs at an average of 67.71 and led the run-scorers chart for his country.

Advertisement

The Pakistani bowling attack, which included the likes of Wahab Riaz, was lead from the front by Mohammad Amir. However, the best discovery of the tournament was the teenage pace sensation, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen picked up 16 wickets in five games, five more wickets than the veteran Riaz despite bowling almost 20 overs lesser. Shaheen also bowled relatively tight lines, maintaining an economy of 4.96 and had one of the best strike rates of the tournament.

Disappointments

Pakistan's biggest disappointment would be missing out on a knockout spot, especially owing to the performance against the West Indies. Pakistan were completely bounced out by the West Indies fast short pitched attack and were bundled out for 105, which West Indies reached in 13.4 overs.

The result started Pakistan's campaign on the wrong foot and dented their NRR for the rest of the tournament. The net run rate from this game came back to prove costly as they essentially missed out on a spot in the semi-finals due to a poorer net run rate than New Zealand.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Babar Azam Shaheen Afridi Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 3 biggest positives from Pakistan's campaign
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 youngsters who have impressed in this tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi becomes the youngest bowler to take a World Cup five-wicket haul
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after Pakistan Vs Bangladesh match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, ENG vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi's record six-wicket haul leads Pakistan to a comfortable win over Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 36, Pakistan v Afghanistan: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 things that went wrong for South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 2, WI vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Pakistan: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Yesterday
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
TBC
NZ VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us