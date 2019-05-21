ICC World Cup 2019: Best player from each department in the Indian team

Abdul Rahman FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.68K // 21 May 2019, 14:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team India are one of the favourites to win the World Cup

After a long wait of four years, the Cricket World Cup is finally back again to entertain the fans. The ICC World Cup 2019 is set to get underway on May 30, and the first clash of the tournament will see red-hot favourites England locking horns with South Africa.

This time the event will be a 10-team tournament with all the teams taking on each other once and the top four teams at the end of the group stage advancing to the semifinals.

Two-time world champions India are one of the favourites to win the tournament as they have quite a strong squad in place. Their lineup looks formidable in almost all the departments, and they will be desperate to get their hands on the trophy.

Here, we take a look at the best players from each department in the Indian team.

#4 Best Spinner - Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav

Spinners will be the key for the Indian team at the World Cup, as always. They have three world-class spinners in the form of Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja. However, Kuldeep has come out as their best spinner since the Champions Trophy 2017.

One of the few Chinaman bowlers in the world right now, Kuldeep has been very impressive right since his international debut. In recent times, he has emerged as one of the most important players for the Indian team in limited overs cricket; there will be a lot of responsibility on him if India wants to win the World Cup.

Kuldeep has played 44 ODIs till date and has taken 87 wickets at an average of 21.75, with 6/25 being his best figures. His performances on flat English pitches have also been very impressive as he has picked up 9 wickets from the 3 matches that he has played in the country.

1 / 4 NEXT