World Cup 2019: Cricket fraternity reacts as Afghanistan suffered another loss despite promising innings from Ikram Ali

Afghanistan vs West Indies

West Indies took on Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds in the bottom of the table clash on 4th June 2019. Both the teams had a disappointing World Cup campaign but were playing for pride in their final match of the campaign. West Indies held their nerves to win the match by 23 runs, which meant Afghanistan ended their campaign without a win.

Chasing a score of 312, Afghanistan got off to a poor start as they lost the wicket of Gulbadin Naib early in the chase. Rahmat Shah and Ikram Ali Khil built a 100 run partnership to put their team in a good position before Shah was dismissed by Brathwaite. The 18-year-old Ikram Ali seemed determined to see his team home, but he was dismissed by Chris Gayle.

Once Khil was dismissed, Afghanistan suffered a collapse as they lost three wickets for 12 runs. Former captain, Asghar Afghan played some good shots but he got out trying one shot too many. Eventually, the target set by Windies proved to be too big for the minnows.

Earlier in the day, Windies won the toss and elected to bat first on a good looking pitch. Chris Gayle failed to entertain the crowd in his final World Cup innings as he got out for seven. The West Indies batting line-up had been inconsistent throughout the tournament but everyone got starts against Afghanistan.

None of the batsmen managed to convert the good starts into a big score but it was enough for West Indies to cross the 300 mark.

Carlos Brathwaite was the star of the day as he contributed with both bat and ball. The all-rounder played a brilliant cameo at the end of the West Indies innings as he scored 14 off just four balls. Brathwaite then came back to pick four wickets with the ball to break the back of Afghanistan batting.

West Indies have played some of the most brilliant cricket in this World Cup, but have also a whole lot of rubbish! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 4, 2019

Highest scores by players aged 18 or lesser (World Cup)



18y 278d Ikram Alikhil 86 v WI 2019

18y 323d Sachin Tendulkar 84 v NZ 1992

18y 318d Sachin Tendulkar 81 v Zim 1992#AFGvWI #AfghanAtalan #CWC19 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 4, 2019

Afghanistan's Ikram Alikhil @ 18 years 278 days - third youngest to register a #CWC fifty.

Only Bangladeshis Tamim Iqbal 17y-362d and Mohd Ashraful 18y-170 were younger!#CWC19 #CWC2019#AfgvWI #WIvAfg — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 4, 2019

Dear Afghanistan cricket, Rehmat Shah & Ikram Alikhil are your long term top order batsmen. Organised technique, calm temperament,good runners between the wickets, stick with them, give them a long rope they will serve you well. #Afghanistancricketteam #CWCUP2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 4, 2019

Always loved watching Rahmat Shah. Touch of class about him. But how good has young Ikram Ali Khil been! Got a chance to bat at no 3 and said thank you I'll take it! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 4, 2019

Chris Gayle:



First WC Game vs SA (2003)



Last WC Game vs Afg (Today)



Thank you champ! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 4, 2019

Afghanistan have been one of the disappointments of the World Cup, but they haven't quite helped themselves. Why was Ikram Alikhil batting at No. 8 and 9 till now? — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) July 4, 2019

Honestly lost count of how many times I have watched this. pic.twitter.com/PhPOqPfjtI — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 4, 2019

afghanistan keep a clean sheet #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 4, 2019

Highest Score In Worldcup Before Turning 20 Age



Ikram Ali khil - 86*

Sachin - 84

Sachin - 81#WIvsAFG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) July 4, 2019