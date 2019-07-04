World Cup 2019: Cricket fraternity reacts as Afghanistan suffered another loss despite promising innings from Ikram Ali
West Indies took on Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds in the bottom of the table clash on 4th June 2019. Both the teams had a disappointing World Cup campaign but were playing for pride in their final match of the campaign. West Indies held their nerves to win the match by 23 runs, which meant Afghanistan ended their campaign without a win.
Chasing a score of 312, Afghanistan got off to a poor start as they lost the wicket of Gulbadin Naib early in the chase. Rahmat Shah and Ikram Ali Khil built a 100 run partnership to put their team in a good position before Shah was dismissed by Brathwaite. The 18-year-old Ikram Ali seemed determined to see his team home, but he was dismissed by Chris Gayle.
Once Khil was dismissed, Afghanistan suffered a collapse as they lost three wickets for 12 runs. Former captain, Asghar Afghan played some good shots but he got out trying one shot too many. Eventually, the target set by Windies proved to be too big for the minnows.
Earlier in the day, Windies won the toss and elected to bat first on a good looking pitch. Chris Gayle failed to entertain the crowd in his final World Cup innings as he got out for seven. The West Indies batting line-up had been inconsistent throughout the tournament but everyone got starts against Afghanistan.
None of the batsmen managed to convert the good starts into a big score but it was enough for West Indies to cross the 300 mark.
Carlos Brathwaite was the star of the day as he contributed with both bat and ball. The all-rounder played a brilliant cameo at the end of the West Indies innings as he scored 14 off just four balls. Brathwaite then came back to pick four wickets with the ball to break the back of Afghanistan batting.