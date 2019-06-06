World Cup 2019 : Cricket South Africa reveals the reason behind turning down AB de Villiers' offer to play the World Cup

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 526 // 06 Jun 2019, 16:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AB de Villiers offered to represent South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019 but the management turned it down

What's the story?

Retired South African legend AB de Villiers had offered to play for South Africa at the ICC World Cup 2019 but the team management turned down his offer. Cricket South Africa has now released the details of this incident and also revealed the reason behind rejecting AB de Villiers' request.

The background

AB de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket in the year 2018. He stated that he had run out of gas and thus wanted to call it a day on his 14-year long career as an international cricketer. He shared this video on Twitter to give a heart-touching message to his fans worldwide:

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

However, it was learnt earlier today that de Villiers wanted to don the South African jersey one final time at the 2019 World Cup. Mr.360 ammassed 9,577 runs in his ODI career at an impressive average of 53.50.

The heart of the matter

Statement on AB de Villiers, Image Courtesy - Twitter

The convener of Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel, Mr. Linda Zondi, had pleaded AB de Villiers not to retire in 2018. Zondi had even offered him a lighter work schedule which would allow him to be fresh for the 2019 World Cup.

The board had instructed AB de Villiers to play in the home series versus Sri Lanka and Pakistan in order to make himself eligible to play in the World Cup but the right-handed batsman chose to play in the Pakistan Super League and Bangladesh Premier League. He said he was at peace with his decision.

The selection panel was shocked when they learnt from team captain Faf du Plessis and coach Ottis Gibson that AB de Villiers wanted to make a return. Zondi and the other members of the selection panel decided to be fair to the young players who had worked hard to earn their spot in the South African World Cup squad.

They did not want to break their own rules and hence, despite the fact that AB de Villiers is one of the best players in the world, the team management did not include him in the 15-man squad.

What's next?

South Africa have lost all of their first 3 matches of the ICC World Cup. They will play their next match against dark horses West Indies on 10th June at the Hampshire Bowl.