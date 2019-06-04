×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn ruled out of tournament, South Africa name Beuran Hendricks as replacement

Karthik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
446   //    04 Jun 2019, 17:05 IST

Australia v South Africa - 3rd ODI

South Africa's most experienced bowler Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the World Cup. Dale Steyn suffered this injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks has been named as his replacement.

Steyn had been nursing a shoulder injury for quite a while. In 2016, he had an operation on the same shoulder. But, Steyn did make a comeback against Zimbabwe last year in the month of October. Later on, he was picked up as a replacement to by Royal Challengers Bangalore after Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile. Steyn couldn't last long as he was ruled out of the IPL after playing just 2 games due to shoulder inflammation.

While it was announced that Dale Steyn wouldn't start the tournament, there were still expectations that he could come back for the game against India or West Indies. Steyn was even seen bowling in the middle after South Africa lost their second match against Bangladesh.

A statement from Cricket South Africa on Tuesday said that Steyn has "suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future".

Subsequently, left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks was named as Steyn's replacement. Hendricks, an inexperienced bowler at the international level, has just played two ODIs in his career.

This injury to Dale Steyn has come as a major setback for South Africa. Already, prior to the tournament, Anrich Nortje was ruled out and Chris Morris was named as his replacement. Lungi Ngidi also suffered a hamstring injury during South Africa's second game against Bangladesh. Ngidi was ruled out for a period of one week to 10 days. These injury issues have come at a time when South Africa have had a bad start to the tournament with two consecutive losses against England and Bangladesh.



Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Dale Steyn Beuran Hendricks ODI Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn ruled out of tournament opener
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla & Lungi Ngidi injury updates ahead of India-South Africa clash
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: "We have 11 match-winners," says Dale Steyn
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa - A body without a soul
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs Bangladesh: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Probable first choice XI for South Africa
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing South Africa's squad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7
SL 182/8 (33.0 ov)
AFG
LIVE
Rain: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us