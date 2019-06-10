×
World Cup 2019: Do fans get refund in case of an abandoned cricket match? 

Karthik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
755   //    10 Jun 2019, 20:02 IST

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket has many fans and critics alike due to the involvement of external factors. Pitch, outfield and weather conditions play a huge part in influencing the result of the match.

The good part with such external factors is that it creates an aura of excitement. When it comes to pitch and outfield conditions, teams have to adapt and mitigate unfavourable situations.

On the other hand, overhead weather conditions affect the sport negatively. While no other sport gets affected to a large extent by rain, cricket games can face abruption even if only droplets of rain fall down on the ground. This is due to the fact that pitch and outfield conditions could be affected severely in such rain-affected matches.

44 years ago, uncovered pitches were common in cricket, but now the sport has progressed a lot. These days, especially in a country like Sri Lanka, the groundsmen are really proactive and cover the whole field as soon as possible. Cricket boards also take as much care as possible to adhere to the weather forecasts in order to adjust the fixtures.

Rain is a big problem in places like England, New Zealand and Ireland and as a result, their boards schedule their games on days in which rain is not forecasted. If they falter with scheduling and rain results in a game being abandoned, then the host board will suffer a lot of losses. The losses fall under sponsor commitments, telecast arrangements and match tickets. So, in case of an abandoned match, what will the fans who paid for the tickets get? Here's what the ICC World Cup Rain Policy has to say:

If play is restricted or does not take place at the Venue on the day for which a Ticket is valid, including any Reserve Day, the Ticket purchaser may claim a refund of the Original Sale Price of that Ticket (excluding fees) subject to there being: (a) 15 overs or less because of adverse weather conditions - a full refund; (b) 15.1 overs to 29.5 overs because of adverse weather conditions - a 50% refund

For fans who travel far and long for these matches, the refund might not be satisfactory, but until cricket boards take steps to install roofs at stadiums, this will be the best method of reimbursement.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 ODI Cricket
