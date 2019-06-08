World Cup 2019: England crush Bangladesh by 106 runs

Pavan Suresh
08 Jun 2019, 23:19 IST

England returned to winning ways against Bangladesh

England beat Bangladesh by 106 runs to register their 2nd win of ICC World Cup 2019 played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Saturday.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and decided to field first. England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow got the team off to a flying start to put pressure on Bangladesh bowlers right from word go. At the end of 10 overs, both took them to 67 for 0.

Roy reached his half-century off 38 balls and created pressure on Bangladesh bowlers. On the other hand, Jonny Bairstow completed his fifty off 48 balls. Mashrafe Mortaza got the breakthrough dismissing Bairstow for 51. Bairstow and Jason Roy added 128 runs for the opening wicket.

Jason Roy played with positive intent and showed his class with attacking stroke play. The explosive Roy reached his century off 92 balls. Mohammad Saifuddin dismissed Joe Root for 21. Roy and Root added 77 runs for the 2nd wicket. After reaching his century, Roy made the batting look easy to reach his 150 off 120 balls and was dismissed for 153.

Jos Buttler came to the crease and continued England’s momentum. Buttler and Morgan showed their class with explosive hitting. Buttler reached his fifty off 33 balls and added 95 runs for the 4th wicket with Morgan. Buttler, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes went in quick succession. Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes added unbeaten 45 runs for the 7th wicket to help England post an imposing total of 386 for 6 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 387 runs to win, Jofra Archer got the early wicket of Soumya Sarkar for 2. The experienced duo of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan steadied the innings. At the end of 10 overs, Bangladesh were 48 for 1.

Mark Wood dismissed Tamim Iqbal for 19. Tamim and Shakib added 55 runs for the 2nd wicket. After the fall of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan played with positive intent and put pressure back on England bowlers.

The all-rounder reached his fifty off 53 balls while Mushfiqur Rahim gave him good support. It was a brilliant batting display by Shakib. Liam Plunkett got the breakthrough dismissing Rahim for 44. Adil Rashid dismissed Mohammad Mithun for 0. On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan reached his century off 95 balls.

Mahmudllah and Shakib added 49 runs for the 5th wicket. Shakib was dismissed for a brilliant 121. Mosaddek Hossain and Mahmudllah tried their best to put on a fight but England bowled out Bangladesh for 280 in 48.5 overs. For England, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes took 3 wickets each.

Brief scores: England 386 for 6 in 50 overs (Jason Roy 151, Jos Buttler 64, Bairstow 51, Mehidy Miraz Hasan 2/67, Saifuddin 2/78) beat Bangladesh 280 in 48.5 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 121, Mushfiqur Rahim 44, Jofra Archer 3/29, Ben Stokes 3/23) by 106 runs.