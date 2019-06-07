×
World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh - Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
9   //    07 Jun 2019, 19:35 IST

Joe Root & Jos Butler will be pivotal for England's success in this World Cup
Joe Root & Jos Butler will be pivotal for England's success in this World Cup

England are set to welcome Bangladesh to the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff in the 12th fixture of the 2019 ICC World Cup as the hosts will be looking to bounce back from their previous defeat against Pakistan while Bangladesh will look to claim their second win of the tournament.

Bangladesh finished on the losing side in a close match against New Zealand but would take a lot of heart from the way they clawed their way back into that game. Yet, their task will not be easy against arguably the best white-ball side at present.

England Skipper Eoin Morgan has reignited a brand of fearless cricket in the English side which has taken them to the summit of the ICC ODI rankings. Boasting of match winners such as Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer amongst others in their ranks, the hosts have the firepower to go all the way in this tournament.

However, their recent defeat against Pakistan exposed the shortcomings in their bowling department and that is an issue they will be looking to address ahead of their game against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the 'Bangla Tigers' have produced two incredible performances thus far. After thrashing the South African team, Bangladesh had New Zealand almost falling short in their chase but in the end, the Black Caps held their nerves to seal a win.

Shakib Al Hasan has been Bangladesh' standout performer so far and he, in the company of Mushfiqur Rahim will play an important role coming into this game. For England, Jonny Bairstow will be looking to put up a big knock while Jofra Archer will hold the X-factor with his pace and bounce.

Even though England are the firm favorites, Bangladesh will fancy their chances of springing an upset and claiming yet another important win in this World Cup.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, 8th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 223

Avg 2nd Innings score: 210

Highest Total: 342/8 (50 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest Total: 136/10 (29.2 Ov) by SL vs NZ

Highest Chased: 304/6 (48.2 Ov) by PAK vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 169/10 (23.3 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Team News

England

  • Liam Plunkett is expected to feature in the starting lineup in place of either Mark Wood or Adil Rashid.

Bangladesh

  • Bangladesh are expected to field the same playing XI from their previous game.

Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Key Players

England

  • Jason Roy
  • Jos Buttler
  • Jofra Archer 

Bangladesh

  • Tamim Iqbal
  • Shakib al Hasan
  • Mustafizur Rahman

 

