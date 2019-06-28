×
World Cup 2019: First Look revealed | Team India to sport new away jersey against England 

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
28 Jun 2019, 19:25 IST

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team

What’s the story? 

Team India will be donning a new jersey for the first time in this World Cup against England in their fixture at Edgbaston on Sunday. The new kit for the Indian team was officially released by Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. 

In case you didn’t know…

There were rumours surrounding India’s probable new kit for their game against England. However, there was no official confirmation but Nike, today, announced that the Men in Blue will be sporting an orange jersey in the high-octane clash against the host nation.

The heart of the matter…

In one of the most anticipated games of this World Cup and with qualification on the line for the hosts, Team India will be a sporting a new look in their away fixture against England. 

The concept of away jerseys was introduced by the ICC, in order to avoid teams with similar jerseys sporting the same color. Being the host nation, England will continue wearing their traditional Blue jersey, while the Virat Kohli-led side will witness a change in colour for them in terms of their new kit. 


Even in India’s game against Afghanistan, the Afghans wore a red jersey, to bring in a contrast with India’s blue outfit. Also, teams such as Sri Lanka and South Africa have also resorted to having both away and home jerseys throughout this World Cup. 

The new jersey for the Team India is majorly orange with shades of blue at the front. The Indian team has always been known to wear a blue jersey with shades of orange to go with their outfit. 

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see if the Indian team can continue their unbeaten run in this tournament. Meanwhile, the hosts will be desperate to keep their qualification hopes alive by taking down the No.1 ranked ODI team in the World. The India-England clash promises to be a mouthwatering contest between the two sides.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
