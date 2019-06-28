World Cup 2019: Five England players India should watch out for

Vaskar Gautam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 509 // 28 Jun 2019, 19:53 IST

Team India

India marches on undefeated in the World Cup 2019 after they hammered West Indies by 125 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester. The bowling attack of the Men in Blue is looking lethal and has proved to be as one of the best in the tournament so far.

The next challenge for Virat Kohli and co. awaits at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the form of England. The hosts have recently endured a slump with two back to back defeats in the tournament and their match against India becomes a must-win game.

The current English team may have lost their no.1 ranking to India after their recent defeats but they are not to be taken lightly. The England team has got quality players and some great match winners who can change the course of the match.

In the light of India vs England, let’s have a look at five English players who could have a massive impact against India.

#5 Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan is a middle-order batsman for England who usually comes in at no.4 to bat. He is having a good World Cup 2019 so far scoring 274 runs at an average of 45.67 and with an impressive strike rate of 122.32.

Morgan is an important part of the England batting line-up. He is a very versatile batsman who can play the anchor’s role as well as can really up the ante when necessary. His record against India is a decent one, with 546 runs at an average of 36.4.

We have already seen the destruction that the English captain is capable of against Afghanistan. His innings of 148 off 71 balls was a record-breaking one where he hit 17 sixes in the match. He hammered the quality Afghan spinners for huge sixes which is a dangerous sign as India also relies heavily on spin bowling.

