World Cup 2019: Hashim Amla on the verge of breaking Virat Kohli's all-time record

30 May 2019

Hashim Amla

Hashim Amla has an opportunity to break a world record currently held by Virat Kohli. The South African opener can become the fastest to score 8000 runs in ODIs in terms of the number of innings.

The right-handed batsman also holds the record for being the fastest to score 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs. Hashim Amla can break the record in the first match of the tournament vs England.

The South Afican opener has scored 7910 runs in 171 innings in ODI cricket. Virat Kohli holds the record for being the fastest to score 8000 runs in ODIs. The Indian captain took 175 innings to score 8000 runs and Amla can break the record if he can get those 90 runs vs England.

In the process, he will also become the fourth South African batsman to score more than 8000 runs in ODIs. Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, and Herschelle Gibbs are the other South African to have achieved this milestone in the past.

Jacques Kallis is the highest scorer in the ODI history for South Africa with 11,550 runs in the format. The former South Africa all-rounder is the only Proteas batsman to score 1000 runs in ODI vs England.

Hashim Amla can become the second batsman to achieve this feat if he can score 37 runs vs England. The form of the stylish right-handed batsman would be very important for the success of Proteas in the World Cup.

The fact that he is close to breaking the record set by Virat Kohli is a testament to his consistency. If he can maintain such consistency in the World Cup, it would improve South Africa's chances in the tournament.

South Africa will open their World Cup campaign against England on 30th June at Oval. Hashim Amla will be hoping to break the record and put his team in good position against the pre-tournament favourites.