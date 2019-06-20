World Cup 2019: Hashmatullah Shahidi reveals why he kept batting after blow to the head

England v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What’s the story

Rapped on his helmet by fast bouncer from Mark Wood which took Hashmatullah Shahidi by surprise, the Afghanistan middle-order batsman has now gone onto reveal that he continue to bat on despite being asked not to. Talking after the match against England, the player opened up on the reasons behind his decision.

In case you didn’t know...

The stinging delivery from Wood had left Shahidi’s helmet broken with a slew of doctors from the ICC and Afghanistan’s team management coming on to attend to him. The player who was clearly stricken by the hit looked certain to leave the field before he continued to bat, scoring the highest runs for his side (76) in their 150 run defeat.

The heart of the matter

Shahidi attributed the reason for his going against the ICC doctors’ advice owing to his family watching the match. Shahidi said walking off at the moment would have only gone on to trouble his family and cause undue concern for them. He said

One of the reasons I got up so quickly is because my mum is always thinking of me. I lost my father last year so I didn't want her to hurt. My whole family was watching, even my big brother was here in the ground watching. I didn't want them to be worried for me.

The ICC doctors came to me, and our physios, and my helmet was broken in the middle. They just told me just, 'let's go'. I told them I can't leave my team-mates at that moment. My team needed me, I carried on.

Naveed Sayeh, a team official, confirmed that he had gone against the doctos' word by carrying his innings on, while speaking to media houses.

What’s next?

The incident once again brings in the issue of concussion protocols in place by the ICC. The governing council has been inept at dealing with head injuries in the right manner so far this tournament with South African batsman Hashim Amla being allowed to field despite suffering a blow to his helmet by Jofra Archer. He subsequently missed his country’s ensuing encounter after fears of an impending concussion grew.

Following the incident, Rashid Khan was struck on his head as well and better sense prevailed with the team management deciding not to send him out to bowl against New Zealand.