World Cup 2019: How Dhoni's century against Bangladesh has changed things for India

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Feature
87   //    29 May 2019, 17:12 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

The year was 2016. India had just lost the ICC World T20 Semifinal against the West Indies, and an Australian journalist had asked a then 34-year-old Dhoni whether he was done with his limited overs career. Dhoni gave a tongue-in-cheek reply, stating that he was keen to carry on till the World Cup 2019.

It had seemed a very tough ask then. But three years later here we are, with Dhoni, now 37, still fighting it out for his country - and on the cusp of playing his fourth and last World Cup.

In the warm-up game against Bangladesh, the batting legend rolled back the years and bludgeoned 113 runs from just 78 balls, including 7 sixes, sounding a warning bell to all the other teams. It was the Dhoni of old, a Dhoni who was carefree, a Dhoni who was seeking to dominate.

The legendary batsman was in blistering form in the 2019 IPL as well, smashing 416 runs at an ethereal average of 83.20 and a strike rate of 134.62. At the age of 37, he looks hungrier than ever.

So how does Dhoni’s hundred in the warm-up game affect India’s chances in the World Cup?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has time and again voiced his concern about the team being too heavily reliant on the top three, and the need for the middle order to step up. And that is exactly what happened in the warm up games.

In the first match against New Zealand, India were staring at humiliation before Ravindra Jadeja scored a sedate half century and lent respectability to the total. In the second game too the middle order was exposed early, but KL Rahul and Dhoni rose to the occasion and plundered the Bangladeshi bowling attack to all corners of the ground.

While Rahul has all but sealed the No. 4 slot, Dhoni has shown the world that he is still a game changer, that he still has the firepower to go the distance. And an in-form Dhoni at No. 5 is the best possible thing that India could have asked for.

If wickets fall early, Dhoni can come in and steady the ship, and act as the fulcrum around which the batting can revolve. He can afford to get his eye in, and then unleash a brutal assault on the bowlers in the final 10 overs. Alternatively, if the top order gives the team a flying start, Rahul can take over the quick-scoring responsibility with Dhoni playing a supporting role.

Great players have the tendency of stepping up when the going gets tough and the stage gets bigger. The signs are that Dhoni is set to do the same; India will be hoping that their iconic cricketer can keep showing his form from the warm-up game over the next month and a half.

This hundred against Bangladesh would have given Dhoni the belief that he can continue to weave his magic with the bat, and propel India to their third World Cup title.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
