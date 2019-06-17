×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: 'I can't understand how Sarfaraz can be so brainless'- Pakistan legend slams captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
516   //    17 Jun 2019, 15:23 IST

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

What's the story?

Pakistan's bowling icon Shoaib Akhtar has vented his anger on captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, claiming that the skipper's decision-making on the field was abysmal. According to the former fast bowler, Ahmed should have opted to bat first and rely on his side's bowling, after having won the toss.

In case you didn't know...

India proved that they are better than their arch-rivals Pakistan at the biggest stages once again as they defeated the Men in Green by a staggering 89 runs in the crucial World Cup encounter. With that, they maintained their 100% record in this tournament against their neighbors.

Sarfaraz won the toss and putIndia into bat first, which proved to be a costly error for his team, as a still target of 337 turned too big for their middle order.

Thanks to the exploits from the top order, India posted a huge score of 336/5 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma's match-defining knock of 140 was key to the extra push post the 300-run mark.

In reply, apart from a 104-run partnership from Babar Azam (48) and Fakhar Zaman (62), Pakistan had nothing substantial on display.

The heart of the matter

Akhtar was clearly angry with the decisions taken by the Pakistan captain, as he said:

"The mistakes committed by the Indian team during the Champions Trophy 2017 final were repeated by Pakistan yesterday. I can't understand how Sarfaraz can be so brainless. How could he forget that we don't chase very well. Knowing our strength - bowling - is important."

"The game was half-won by Pakistan when Sarfaraz won the toss, but he tried hard to lose the match. Toss was very crucial and even if Pakistan had made 260, with their bowling, they could have defended it. So I think it was just brainless captaincy."

Akhtar also preferred and hoped to witness shades of the legendary Imran Khan in Sarfaraz. He added, "It's a very saddening and disheartening performance from the Pakistan team captain. I wanted to see shades of Imran Khan in him but it's too late for him now." 

What's next?

Pakistan will face South Africa on 23rd June. They will have to practically win all their remaining matches to ensure a top four finish and thereby, keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Shoaib Akhtar ODI Cricket Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar slams Pakistan captain for his 'confused' approach against India
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: "We must treat every match as a match against India", Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: "We will work hard before the India match" says Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed after the defeat against Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Jofra Archer, Jason Roy & Sarfaraz Ahmed slapped with fines after England-Pakistan match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Pakistan Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed talks ahead of the match against Australia | AUS vs PAK
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed feels the toss played a crucial role in the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: We have to take wickets against any team’ Pakistan captain Ahmed
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Looking ahead to the high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 6, ENG vs PAK Today's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 22, India vs Pakistan: Predicted playing XI and key players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23
WI 30/1 (8.5 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us