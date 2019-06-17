World Cup 2019: 'I can't understand how Sarfaraz can be so brainless'- Pakistan legend slams captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

India v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan's bowling icon Shoaib Akhtar has vented his anger on captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, claiming that the skipper's decision-making on the field was abysmal. According to the former fast bowler, Ahmed should have opted to bat first and rely on his side's bowling, after having won the toss.

India proved that they are better than their arch-rivals Pakistan at the biggest stages once again as they defeated the Men in Green by a staggering 89 runs in the crucial World Cup encounter. With that, they maintained their 100% record in this tournament against their neighbors.

Sarfaraz won the toss and putIndia into bat first, which proved to be a costly error for his team, as a still target of 337 turned too big for their middle order.

Thanks to the exploits from the top order, India posted a huge score of 336/5 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma's match-defining knock of 140 was key to the extra push post the 300-run mark.

In reply, apart from a 104-run partnership from Babar Azam (48) and Fakhar Zaman (62), Pakistan had nothing substantial on display.

Akhtar was clearly angry with the decisions taken by the Pakistan captain, as he said:

"The mistakes committed by the Indian team during the Champions Trophy 2017 final were repeated by Pakistan yesterday. I can't understand how Sarfaraz can be so brainless. How could he forget that we don't chase very well. Knowing our strength - bowling - is important."

"The game was half-won by Pakistan when Sarfaraz won the toss, but he tried hard to lose the match. Toss was very crucial and even if Pakistan had made 260, with their bowling, they could have defended it. So I think it was just brainless captaincy."

Akhtar also preferred and hoped to witness shades of the legendary Imran Khan in Sarfaraz. He added, "It's a very saddening and disheartening performance from the Pakistan team captain. I wanted to see shades of Imran Khan in him but it's too late for him now."

Pakistan will face South Africa on 23rd June. They will have to practically win all their remaining matches to ensure a top four finish and thereby, keep their World Cup hopes alive.