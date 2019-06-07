×
World Cup 2019: "ICC should apologize to MS Dhoni and all of India," says S Sreesanth 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
559   //    07 Jun 2019, 17:23 IST

ICC had requested BCCI to take off the Army sign from MS Dhoni's wicket-keeping gloves
ICC had requested BCCI to take off the Army sign from MS Dhoni's wicket-keeping gloves

What's the story?

S Sreesanth has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to apologize not only to MS Dhoni but all the Indian citizens after they raised an objection over the army badge on the gloves worn by MS Dhoni in the World Cup clash against South Africa.

In case you didn't know...

India's wicket-keeper, MS Dhoni donned a pair of wicket-keeping gloves which had a 'Balidan Badge' designed on it while keeping the wickets against South Africa in ICC World Cup 2019. ICC was not too pleased with this gesture and thus, requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to remove the sign from the gloves.

The heart of the matter

S Sreesanth voiced his opinion over the glove row on India Today and said:

"ICC should be apologizing not just to MS Dhoni but the entire country. This is not the way to dictate terms with the country that is literally ruling Indian cricket. With Dhoni being an honorary lieutenant colonel with the parachute regiment, we all know how patriotic that man is. He single-handedly wins matches for India."

He even told that MS Dhoni has won two World Cups for the country. While rallying the rest of the country to support the former Indian skipper, Sreesanth said he was confident that ICC would withdraw the objection letter and apologize to the entire nation.

Sreesanth felt extremely proud when Dhoni wore the wicket-keeping gloves with the Army Crest. The Kerala player even wanted MS Dhoni to wear the same gloves throughout the World Cup.

What's next?

As things stand, ICC will not allow MS Dhoni to wear the 'Balidan Badge' wicket-keeping gloves in India's next World Cup match against Australia on 9th June.

