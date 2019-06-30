World Cup 2019: 'If Hamid was there, I would not have bowled more than three or four overs,' says Gulbadin Naib

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 33 // 30 Jun 2019, 15:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gulbadin Naib conceded 18 runs in the 46th over against Pakistan

What's the story?

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib has revealed that he would not have bowled more than four overs if the team's seasoned fast bowler Hamid Hassan was available. According to the all-rounder, Hassan's injury was the turning point of the game.

The background

At Headingley, Afghanistan won the toss against Pakistan and elected to bat first. The Afghan batsmen put up a total of 227 on the board in their 50 overs.

In reply, the Blue Tigers reduced Pakistan to 156-6 and with all the main Pakistani batsmen back in the dug out, the fans expected Afghanistan to win the match. However, the lower middle order scripted an incredible fightback to keep Pakistan's hopes alive. Gulbadin Naib's 46th over proved to be the game changer for Pakistan, who scored 18 off it.

Meanwhile, Hamid Hassan, the team's premier fast bowler, could bowl only two overs in the second innings due to an injury he sustained during the game.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on the same, Naib revealed:

"If Hamid was there at the end, we could have fought and kept the pressure. The main turning point was losing him, he bowled two overs and then had to go off. That was a key point."

"If Hamid was there maybe I didn't bowl more than three or four overs because I do not have enough speed for this kind of surface."

The man who replaced Asghar Afghan as the skipper of Afghanistan further added:

"Every team has their plans and I thought the crucial point is for the 46th over that I bowled and 18 runs, it's not really good. I think the pressure was on the Pakistan side. But credit goes to them, how they played and how they finished the game."

Advertisement

The Afghan spinners bowled their heart out to bring Afghanistan back in the match, but the Men in Green held their nerve and made use of the utility bowlers in the opposition ranks to see themselves over the line.

What's next?

Afghanistan will play their last game against West Indies, while Pakistan still have their semifinal hopes alive with one game remaining.