ICC World Cup 2019: India's probable batting lineup in the playing XI

Just when India's batting lineup looked almost settled for the World Cup 2019, the selection of the final 15 brought a twist in the tale by making a few surprise inclusions. Vjjay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik made their way into the squad, edging out Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant, while Ravindra Jadeja was preferred over the fourth seamer.

Now with just a few days left for the mega event, every player is eager to make their mark in the World Cup. And while the batting lineup in the playing XI looks settled, we cannot rule out the possibility of change.

Taking into consideration the performances in recent times, here's what India's batting lineup in the playing XI may look like in the marquee event:

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will look to lay the foundation for a big total

This is one of the best opening pairs in ODI cricket at the moment. Ever since their union at the Champions Trophy, Rohit and Dhawan have done a fabulous job of providing a strong foundation which can be converted into a big total by the other batsmen.

The Dhawan-Rohit opening partnership has accounted for 4541 runs in 101 innings at an average of 45.41, holding the 4th position in the list of highest opening partnership runs in ODIs.

With the experience of a total of 334 ODIs between the two, India's opening pair is quite settled. While Dhawan is known for his aggression right from the beginning, Rohit loves to take his time to settle in and go after the bowlers later.

The pair has enjoyed a lot of success in ICC events too, and will look to replicate those performances in the coming World Cup.

No. 3: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will play a key role in building the Indian innings

The best batsman in the world at the moment, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is certain to bat at his usual position of No. 3. Kohli has established himself as one of the greatest players of all time with his consistent performances over the years.

With 10843 runs in 227 ODIs at an average of 59.58 and 41 ODI hundreds under his belt, he will be the backbone of the Indian batting lineup. The added responsibility of captaincy makes him India's main pillar in the World Cup campaign.

No. 4: Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar will walk to the middle as India's new No. 4

Vijay Shankar's sudden rise and his selection over the experienced Ambati Rayudu was the biggest surprise in the World Cup squad selection. Rayudu had seemed almost certain to bat at No. 4 in the World Cup, but the entry of the versatile Shankar just a few months ago changed the whole scenario.

Shankar ably grabbed the limited opportunities he was handed and gained the selectors' faith with his multi-dimensional abilities. A handy batsman at the top order and a medium fast bowling option when needed, Shankar's inclusion as the No. 4 makes complete sense.

Although there are plenty of options in the squad for the No. 4 slot like Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni, going by the selectors' words, India will start their campaign with Shankar at the all-important position.

No. 5: MS Dhoni

Will MS Dhoni be able to make his last World Cup a memorable one?

As the most experienced player in the squad, MS Dhoni will have the responsibility of taking the team through the middle overs and playing the finisher's role at the end. Dhoni has played 341 ODIs, scoring 10500 runs at an average of 50.72, and his experience will be a big plus for Team India.

Stepping into the final phase of his cricket career and also playing his last World Cup, Dhoni will look to go out in style.

No. 6: Kedar Jadhav / Dinesh Karthik

Kedar Jadhav's injury may hand Karthik his first World Cup game

Going from a wicketkeeper-batsman to an all-rounder who can bowl some crafty spin, Kedar Jadhav has done a commendable job of cementing his World Cup berth.

Jadhav is an aggressive batsman who can perfectly play the finisher's role. That combined with the option of using him as a part-time spinner who can provide crucial breakthroughs makes him a perfect fit for No. 6.

Jadhav has played 59 ODIs with 1174 runs at an average of 43.5 and a strike rate of 102.5. He has also picked up 27 wickets with a decent economy of 5.15.

However, the shoulder injury that Jadhav sustained in the recently concluded IPL may open the door for Dinesh Karthik. Ever since his debut in 2004, Karthik has been in and out of the Indian squad, without ever cementing his spot.

Although his numbers are lower than those of the other batsmen in the squad, he has done well in the last couple of years to improve his game and establish himself as the new finisher in town. His ability to play with a calm head even under pressure together with his fielding abilities and great fitness make Karthik a strong contender for the No. 6 slot if Jadhav is ruled out.

No. 7: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya will look to replicate the batting success he enjoyed in the recently concluded IPL

Hardik Pandya has quickly established himself as the fast bowling all-rounder that India have been looking for since a long time. His ability to score some quick runs and his fast bowling make him a great asset in the playing XI.

Pandya has played 45 matches in which he has scored 731 runs at an average of 29.2 with a strike rate of 116.6. He has also taken 44 wickets, making him a crucial weapon for India in the World Cup.

Pandya enjoyed a fabulous season as a batsman this year in the IPL, and he will look to continue his fine form in the upcoming World Cup.

We have witnessed some high scoring matches during Pakistan's ongoing ODI tour of England, indicating that the mega event may have plenty of batting paradises. And keeping in mind that India do not have any reliable batting option beyond No. 7, playing with a long tail may not be a good idea.

In that context, the inclusion of Jadeja over Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal would help in deepening and strengthening India's batting lineup, thereby increasing their chances of chasing big totals.