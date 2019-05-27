World Cup 2019: India vs Bangladesh warm-up match details, venue stats and team news

Ravindra Jadeja

After being hammered in their first warm-up game, India are set to collide with Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in their final practice match. India will be hoping for a better outing in Cardiff while Bangladesh will play their first warm-up fixture after their encounter with Pakistan was washed out.

Both the teams would be hoping to gain some winning momentum before the official World Cup 2019 tournament begins 30th May.

India have been one of the most consistent teams in limited-overs cricket over the past few years. However, their recent performances have taken a dip, as they lost against Australia in the home series.

In their first warm-up game, the Indian batting lineup collapsed in the face of a sensational pace attack. Virat Kohli and Co. were bowled out for just 179 runs on the board inside 40 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja registering the innings' highest score of 54 runs to save his team from embarrassment.

The Indian bowlers toiled hard, but the 114-run partnership between Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson took the game away from them. The Blue Brigade would be hoping to land a counterpunch heading into their first official game of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh are yet to play a warm-up game after their opening match was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. Widely considered the dark horses in this edition of the World Cup, Bangladesh have a bunch of talented players who can outplay any team on their day.

Tamim Iqbal, Mustafizur Rahman and World No. 1 ODI all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will have extra responsibility as seasoned campaigners to lead by example in this mega event.

Match details

Date: Tuesday, 28th May 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 227

Avg 2nd Innings score: 216

Highest Total: 342/8 (50 Ov) by Eng vs AUS

Lowest Total: 138/10 (37.5 Ov) by SL vs NZ

Highest Chased: 304/6 (48.2 Ov) by PAK vs Eng

Lowest Defended: 169/10 (23.3 Ov) by Eng vs NZ

Team news

India

- Vijay Shankar might return to grab his number-4 spot in the batting lineup.

- Kedar Jadhav could again miss this match owing to his hamstring injury.

Bangladesh

- Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar will look to complement each other at the top of the order.

- Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan will be the X-factor players for Bangladesh in this tournament.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Key players

India

- Rohit Sharma

- Virat Kohli

- Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh

- Tamim Iqbal

- Shakib Al Hasan

- Mustafizur Rahman